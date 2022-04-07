comscore Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter, EV roll-out begins
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Bounce Infinity Begins Production Of E1 Electric Scooter Ev Roll Out Begins
News

Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter 

automobile

Bounce Infinity E1 comes in five colour options: Sporty Red, Sparkle Black, Pearl White, Desat Silver and Comet Grey

Bounce Infinity E1

Bounce Infinity E1 at the Bhiwadi facility

Bounce Infinity began the production of the E1 electric scooter from its manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. The EV maker has also commenced the roll-out of the E1s from the plant. The company had launched the E1 electric bike in December. The company claims that it is on track to fulfill its commitment to customer deliveries. Also Read - Electric scooters catching fire left, right and centre: Tips to keep EV battery safe

Commenting on this landmark occasion, Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-Founder and CEO, Bounce Infinity said, “With the roll-out of the Bounce Infinity E1 from our plant, we are thrilled that the first batch of our electric scooters will soon make its way to eagerly awaiting customers across the country. All of us are excited about the future of mobility in India, and are proud to play a part in it.” Also Read - Watch: Pure EV electric scooter catches fire in Chennai

The electric scooter is being manufactured at the Bhiwadi facility which is spread across three acres. The facility uses a mix of automation and human expertise. Bounce claims that over 200 people have been trained and deployed at the facility. In view of recent fire incidents, Bounce Infinity claims that they have put special emphasis on the safety and quality of batteries before they are shipped along with the scooters. Also Read - Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?

The plant currently has a capacity exceeding 200,000 scooters annually. It will be acting as the brand’s national manufacturing hub. Later this year, the company is also planning to put up another unit in South India with an annual capacity exceeding 500,000 scooters.

Bounce Infinity E1 Electric Scooter

The Bounce Infinity E1 scooter comes with dual options in swappable battery – Scooter with Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Scooter with battery and charger. The BaaS option pushes down the purchasing cost of the scooter substantially, by as much as 40 percent as compared to conventional electric scooters. The Bounce Infinity E1 is also offered with the battery, which can be removed from the scooter and charged by at home or office.

The Bounce Infinity E1 comes in five colour options: Sporty Red, Sparkle Black, Pearl White, Desat Silver and Comet Grey. The electric scooter uses a Brushless DC motor. The Bounce Infinity E1 gets features like Power Mode, Reverse Mode, Cruise Control and Drag Mode. Its 2 kWh Battery (48V, IP67) is waterproof.

Bounce Infinity is targeting 10 cities to set up a minimum of 300 Battery Swap Stations per city to provide battery swapping as a practical means of using and recharging batteries.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 7, 2022 8:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter
automobile
Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter
How to get latest IPL 2022 scores using Alexa

How To

How to get latest IPL 2022 scores using Alexa

World Health Day: 5 gadgets that will keep you on track with fitness goals

Photo Gallery

World Health Day: 5 gadgets that will keep you on track with fitness goals

World Health Day 2022: 5 gadgets that will keep you on track with fitness goals

Photo Gallery

World Health Day 2022: 5 gadgets that will keep you on track with fitness goals

After Diem fiasco, Meta is brewing Zuck Bucks

News

After Diem fiasco, Meta is brewing Zuck Bucks

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter

Tata Neu super app launched: Check how register, earn NeuCoins

After Diem fiasco, Meta is brewing Zuck Bucks

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details

Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India: Cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April

Explained: What is Tata Neu, why Tata Group built it

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter

automobile

Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter
Electric scooters catching fire: Tips to keep EV battery safe

Features

Electric scooters catching fire: Tips to keep EV battery safe
After Ola and Okinawa, Pure EV scooter catches fire in Pune

automobile

After Ola and Okinawa, Pure EV scooter catches fire in Pune
Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?

Features

Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?
Father, daughter duo die after new e-bike catches fire

News

Father, daughter duo die after new e-bike catches fire

हिंदी समाचार

Instagram Reels क्रिएटर्स को लगा तगड़ा झटका, पेमेंट में कंपनी ने की भारी कटौती!

इलेक्ट्रिक साइकिल खरीदने वालों की 'बल्ले-बल्ले', मिलेगी बंपर सब्सिडी

Maruti Suzuki ने वापस मंगाई 19,000 से ज्यादा EECO Van, यह खामी बनी वजह

Free Fire MAX में OB33 Update के बाद करें ऐसी सेटिंग्स, फिर आपको हराना होगा नामुमकिन

Vivo Y21G भारत में 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च, स्लिम लुक करेगा इम्प्रेस

Latest Videos

Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System

News

Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System
Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in

News

Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in
Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

Features

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video
Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch

News

Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch

News

Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter
automobile
Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter
Tata Neu super app launched: Check how register, earn NeuCoins

How To

Tata Neu super app launched: Check how register, earn NeuCoins
After Diem fiasco, Meta is brewing Zuck Bucks

News

After Diem fiasco, Meta is brewing Zuck Bucks
OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details
Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India: Cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India: Cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers