Bounce Infinity Begins Production Of E1 Electric Scooter Ev Roll Out Begins

Bounce Infinity began the production of the E1 electric scooter from its manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. The EV maker has also commenced the roll-out of the E1s from the plant. The company had launched the E1 electric bike in December. The company claims that it is on track to fulfill its commitment to customer deliveries. Also Read - Electric scooters catching fire left, right and centre: Tips to keep EV battery safe

Commenting on this landmark occasion, Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-Founder and CEO, Bounce Infinity said, “With the roll-out of the Bounce Infinity E1 from our plant, we are thrilled that the first batch of our electric scooters will soon make its way to eagerly awaiting customers across the country. All of us are excited about the future of mobility in India, and are proud to play a part in it.” Also Read - Watch: Pure EV electric scooter catches fire in Chennai

The electric scooter is being manufactured at the Bhiwadi facility which is spread across three acres. The facility uses a mix of automation and human expertise. Bounce claims that over 200 people have been trained and deployed at the facility. In view of recent fire incidents, Bounce Infinity claims that they have put special emphasis on the safety and quality of batteries before they are shipped along with the scooters. Also Read - Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?

The plant currently has a capacity exceeding 200,000 scooters annually. It will be acting as the brand’s national manufacturing hub. Later this year, the company is also planning to put up another unit in South India with an annual capacity exceeding 500,000 scooters.

Bounce Infinity E1 Electric Scooter

The Bounce Infinity E1 scooter comes with dual options in swappable battery – Scooter with Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Scooter with battery and charger. The BaaS option pushes down the purchasing cost of the scooter substantially, by as much as 40 percent as compared to conventional electric scooters. The Bounce Infinity E1 is also offered with the battery, which can be removed from the scooter and charged by at home or office.

The Bounce Infinity E1 comes in five colour options: Sporty Red, Sparkle Black, Pearl White, Desat Silver and Comet Grey. The electric scooter uses a Brushless DC motor. The Bounce Infinity E1 gets features like Power Mode, Reverse Mode, Cruise Control and Drag Mode. Its 2 kWh Battery (48V, IP67) is waterproof.

Bounce Infinity is targeting 10 cities to set up a minimum of 300 Battery Swap Stations per city to provide battery swapping as a practical means of using and recharging batteries.