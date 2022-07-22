Bounce Infinity E1 Electric Scooter To Go On Sale On Flipkart Check How It Will Work

Bounce Infinity, the Indian electric scooter maker will finally start taking bookings for its electric scooter. Another first is that the sale of the electric scooter will happen on the popular e-commerce platform Flipkart. Buying scooters and cars have mostly been limited to the dealership model, with a few exceptions that were introduced during the pandemic. However, offering a full-fledged scooter on Flipkart is an entirely new concept. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale announced to kick off in India on July 23

Availability

The Bounce Infinity E1 is already listed on Flipkart. However, it is currently showing that the product is unavailable. The company has announced that initially, the electric scooter will only be available in five states namely: Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and New Delhi. The scooter will sgo on sale on July 22 on Flipkart.

How will it work?

The Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter can be purchased in the same way you purchase an item. However, there are a lot of other charges that one has to pay while purchasing an automobile. This includes registration charges as well as insurance.

The buyer will need to pay the ex-showroom amout of the scooter on the Flipkart website. Once that is done, the authorised dealers of the brand will contact the buyer. They will help the buyer with the RTO registration and insurance. The buyer will have to pay all the registration, insurance and other charges to the authorised dealer.

Delivery timeline: According to Bounce, the electric scooters will be delivered to their respective owners 15 days after the bookings have been done on Flipkart.

Bounce Infinity E1 Pricing

Bounce Infinity E1 is priced at Rs 79,999 (ex-showroom) for the entire scooter. Some states provide subsidies to bring the effective price much lower. During the launch, the company announced that in Rajasthan, the scooter will be available at Rs 72,999, in Maharashtra at Rs 69,999, in Delhi and Karnataka for Rs 58,999, and in Gujrat at Rs 59,999.

The price of the scooter with Battery-as-a-Service is priced at Rs 45,099 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The scooter will be made available in Sporty Red, Sparkle Black, Pearl White, Desat Silver and Comet Grey colour options. The electric scooter is paired with a 3-year/up to 50,000 km warranty.