comscore BPCL partners with Bounce Infinity to set up over 3,000 charging stations in 10 cities
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Bpcl Partners With Bounce Infinity To Set Up Over 3000 Charging Stations In 10 Cities
News

BPCL petrol pumps to soon have Bounce Infinity battery swapping stations

automobile

The new battery swapping stations will also support those two-wheelers and three-wheelers that have been converted to EVs from ICE

Bounce Battery Swapping

Bounce Battery Swapping

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and electric vehicle battery service provider Bounce Infinity have joined hands. This partnership will expand the reach of Bounce’s reach to more locations to help expand their battery swapping ecosystem. Also Read - Niti Aayog releases draft for new Battery Swapping Policy for EVs: Details here

The companies have agreed that Bounce Infinity will set up its battery swapping stations across Bharat Petroleum fuel stations in a phased manner. The company aims to set up 3000 stations across the top 10 cities. Also Read - Hero Electric to set up over 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations in India

A joint statement released by the companies claimed that consumers looking to swap their drained batteries can search for the nearest swapping location on the Bounce App. The new battery swapping stations will cater not only to the company’s retail business but will also support the interoperable partners (2W’s, 3W’s & other OEM’s) across form factors like two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Also Read - Hero Electric partners with ElectricPe to setup charging stations 

The new battery swapping stations will also support those two-wheelers and three-wheelers that have been converted to EV from ICE.

BPCL has also enhanced the fast charging ecosystem by introducing charging stations at highway corridors starting with the 900 Km Chennai-Trichy-Madurai-Chennai route, the alliance with Bounce Infinity will mark BPCL’s presence in urban markets with a network of battery swapping stations.

The swapping stations at the BPCL fuel stations will act like standard fuel stations, just for EVs.
The Infinity swapping stations will have charged and ready-to-go batteries that customers can swap with their near-empty batteries in a few minutes.

Bounce Infinity has so far seen over 1.2 million battery swaps on its energy infrastructure; this partnership with Bharat Petroleum, which runs a distributed network of more than 20,000 fuel stations aims to make the battery swapping network accessible to consumers.

Bounce Infinity E1 Scooter

Bounce Infinity also began the production of the E1 electric scooter from its manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. The EV maker has also commenced the roll-out of the E1s from the plant. The company launched the E1 electric bike in December. The company claims that it is on track to fulfill its commitment to customer deliveries.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 30, 2022 8:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

BPCL petrol pumps to soon have Bounce battery swapping stations
automobile
BPCL petrol pumps to soon have Bounce battery swapping stations
iQoo Z6 Pro review: Good but not extraordinary

Photo Gallery

iQoo Z6 Pro review: Good but not extraordinary

Mahindra Scorpio N interiors leaked in new video: Watch here

automobile

Mahindra Scorpio N interiors leaked in new video: Watch here

Xiaomi may launch clamshell folding Flip Phone, similar to Galaxy Z Flip 3

Mobiles

Xiaomi may launch clamshell folding Flip Phone, similar to Galaxy Z Flip 3

Mahindra XUV300 fully-electric SUV to debut in India by early-2023

automobile

Mahindra XUV300 fully-electric SUV to debut in India by early-2023

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

BPCL petrol pumps to soon have Bounce battery swapping stations

Mahindra Scorpio N interiors leaked in new video: Watch here

Xiaomi may launch clamshell folding Flip Phone, similar to Galaxy Z Flip 3

Mahindra XUV300 fully-electric SUV to debut in India by early-2023

Jio wireless game controller with up to 8-hour battery life at Rs 3,499: Here are the details

Best Smartphones to buy under Rs 30000

What is Predator spyware and how can you protect yourself

Vivo X80 Pro: Can you overlook iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 Plus which costs almost similar?

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000

How to Use Instagram baby sound and love filter tutorial

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy A52s, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and More Check out the Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000

Features

Samsung Galaxy A52s, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and More Check out the Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000
Facebook will now let users able to manage who sees their posts

News

Facebook will now let users able to manage who sees their posts
iQOO Neo6 Smartphone is here, Check out the First Impressions #iQOONeo6

Hands On

iQOO Neo6 Smartphone is here, Check out the First Impressions #iQOONeo6
Instagram '1 Minute Music' tracks launched in India to make longer Reels Watch Video to know more

News

Instagram '1 Minute Music' tracks launched in India to make longer Reels Watch Video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999