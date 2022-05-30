Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and electric vehicle battery service provider Bounce Infinity have joined hands. This partnership will expand the reach of Bounce’s reach to more locations to help expand their battery swapping ecosystem. Also Read - Niti Aayog releases draft for new Battery Swapping Policy for EVs: Details here

The companies have agreed that Bounce Infinity will set up its battery swapping stations across Bharat Petroleum fuel stations in a phased manner. The company aims to set up 3000 stations across the top 10 cities. Also Read - Hero Electric to set up over 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations in India

A joint statement released by the companies claimed that consumers looking to swap their drained batteries can search for the nearest swapping location on the Bounce App. The new battery swapping stations will cater not only to the company’s retail business but will also support the interoperable partners (2W’s, 3W’s & other OEM’s) across form factors like two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Also Read - Hero Electric partners with ElectricPe to setup charging stations

The new battery swapping stations will also support those two-wheelers and three-wheelers that have been converted to EV from ICE.

BPCL has also enhanced the fast charging ecosystem by introducing charging stations at highway corridors starting with the 900 Km Chennai-Trichy-Madurai-Chennai route, the alliance with Bounce Infinity will mark BPCL’s presence in urban markets with a network of battery swapping stations.

The swapping stations at the BPCL fuel stations will act like standard fuel stations, just for EVs.

The Infinity swapping stations will have charged and ready-to-go batteries that customers can swap with their near-empty batteries in a few minutes.

Bounce Infinity has so far seen over 1.2 million battery swaps on its energy infrastructure; this partnership with Bharat Petroleum, which runs a distributed network of more than 20,000 fuel stations aims to make the battery swapping network accessible to consumers.

Bounce Infinity E1 Scooter

Bounce Infinity also began the production of the E1 electric scooter from its manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. The EV maker has also commenced the roll-out of the E1s from the plant. The company launched the E1 electric bike in December. The company claims that it is on track to fulfill its commitment to customer deliveries.