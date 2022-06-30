comscore Brezza 2022 launch today: Check details about features, expected variants, engine
News

Brezza 2022 SUV launch today: Check all details about features, expected variants and more

automobile

Brezza 2022 front fascia and the rear taillamps will be getting an upgrade. The front will be getting new DRLs and the tail lamps will no longer be C-shaped.

2022 Brezza

Brezza 2022 launch in India

Maruti Suzuki Brezza will finally be unveiled today and the company will be re-igniting the competition in one of the fiercest auto segments of the country. The new 2022 Brezza SUV will be competing against the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Tata Nexon. The Brezza SUV 2022 will be getting a host of upgrades in the interior and some changes to the exteriors as well. The launch event for the new vehicle will begin at 12 pm today. Check BGR.in and Maruti Suzuki’s official social media channels to get all the latest updates. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki S-Presso scores 3-star in crash test for South Africa model, Indian version got 'zero' in 2020

The Brezza 2022 bookings have been opened for everyone and the launch event will happen today. Maruti Suzuki has already revealed many details about the upcoming sub-4m compact SUV. We also learned about the variants and the powertrain that will be introduced with the Brezza 2022. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV variants, hybrid powertrain revealed ahead of launch

Brezza 2022 Features

The Brezza 2022 will be getting a host of new features that have been showcased by the company ahead of the launch. The Brezza 2022 will be getting the following features: Also Read - India plans to introduce safety rating system for passenger cars soon

A heads-up display
Electric sunroof
360-degree camera view
Smartplay Pro+ Display
Suzuki Connect

The front fascia and the rear taillamps will be getting an upgrade. The front will be getting new DRLs and the tail lamps will no longer be C-shaped.

Engine Details

In terms of powertrain, Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes with a Hybrid powertrain option. We have seen something similar with the Ertiga.

Maruti Suzuki will be introducing the mild hybrid option with the 2022 Brezza SUV. The new car will be launched in a total of 10 variants which includes 3 automatic variants and seven manual transmission variants. According to the report, the new 2022 Brezza will offer an automatic transmission with three variants which are VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+.

Brezza 2022 will be using the same 1.5-liter K-series engine which churns out 103PS of power. The hybrid powertrain will provide some added boost to the standard engine. The mileage is also expected to get a boost.

In terms of dimensions, there’s a slight change. The gross weight of the 2022 Brezza is 1640 kg and the wheelbase is 2500mm. The width and length are the same at 1790mm and 3995mm respectively. However, the height of the SUV has now increased to 1686 (unladen). In comparison, the outgoing model has a height of 1640mm.

  Published Date: June 30, 2022 10:13 AM IST

