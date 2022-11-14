comscore BYD Atto 3 electric SUV launched in India: Check price, availability
BYD today launched BYD Atto 3 electric SUV in India at a price of Rs 33.99. BYD will start delivering the EV starting January 2023.

BYD Atto 3

Image: BYD Company/Twitter

Carmaker BYD unveiled the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV in India last month. Now, almost a month later, the company has formally launched the BYD Atto 3 electric vehicle in India. The BYD Atto 3 costs Rs 33.99 lakhs in India for the single variant loaded with features. Also Read - Government amends guidelines for EV charging infrastructure: Here's what's new

It is worth nothing that the BYD has been accepting booking for the BYD Atto 3 since it was unveiled last month. Interested buyers can book the EV by paying a token amount of Rs 50,000. It is available in India in Surf Blue, Boulder Grey, Ski White and Parkour Red colour variants. As per a report by Auto Car, BYD has garnered 1,500 booking for the Atto 3 so far. The company will start delivering the EV starting January 2023. Also Read - Electric scooter battery explodes in Odisha turning the EV into ashes

BYD Atto 3 electric SUV specs and features

As far as the features are concerned, the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV measures 4455mm in length, 1875mm in width and 1615mm in height and it sits on a 2720mm long wheelbase. It comes with a ground clearance of 175mm and a boot space of 440L. It comes with a permanent magnet synchronous motor that delivers a maximum power of 150KW and a maximum torque of 310Nm. It comes with a 60.48 kWh battery, which the company says delivers an ARAI-certified range of 521Km and charges up to 80 percent in around 50 minutes. The newly launched electric SUV is also capable accelerating from 0 to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds. Also Read - Charge Plus Zone to set-up charging stations for Mahindra electric SUVs: Check details

Coming to the features, the BYD Atto 3 comes with a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system that can be placed vertically or horizontally based on the driver’s preferences. It also has a 5-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging support along with a flat-bottom steering wheel that is coupled with mounted controls. Additionally, it features support for Apple’s CarPlay and Android Auto.

Talking about safety features, the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV comes packed with a total of seven airbags, hill descent control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic brakeforce distribution, anti-lock braking system, traction control, and a seat belt reminder system among other things.

Additional features include six-way adjustable driver seat, panoramic sunroof, four-way adjustable front passenger seat, and eight-speaker audio system, and an air filteration system consisting of a CN95 air filter and a PM2.5 filter among other things.

  • Published Date: November 14, 2022 1:36 PM IST
