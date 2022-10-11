BYD unveils Atto 3 electric SUV in India: Check details

Chinese car-maker BYD (Build Your Dreams) has unveiled its second electric vehicle in India. The company, earlier this year, had introduced the BYD e6 MPV electric car for private buyers in India at a starting price of Rs 29.15 lakh. Now, the company has unveiled the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV in India. In India, the BYD Atto 3 will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Kona EV and MG ZS EV that cost between Rs 23.84 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 26.50 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively in terms of features. Also Read - Ola Diwali event: Ola Electric may launch a budget EV on October 22

BYD Atto 3 electric SUV prices and availability

While BYD hasn't revealed the pricing of the Atto 3 electric SUV yet, reports hint towards the electric SUV to be priced around Rs 30 lakh. The company has also confirmed that it will unveil the pricing of the Atto 3 in December this year and start deliveries in January 2023.

The BYD Atto 3 will be available in India in Surf Blue, Boulder Grey, Ski White and Parkour Red colour variants. Interested buyers can book the electric car by paying a token amount of Rs 50,000.

BYD Atto 3 electric SUV specifications and features

Coming to the features, the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV measures 4455mm in length, 1875mm in width and 1615mm in height and it sits on a 2720mm long wheelbase. It will be available in India with a 60kWh Blade battery, which the company says delivers an ARAI-certified range of 521Km and charges up to 80 percent in around 50 minutes. The magnet synchronous electric motor in BYD’s latest electric SUV is capable of generating a power of 201bhp and a torque of 310Nm. The EV is also capable accelerating from 0 to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds.

On the feature front, the BYD Atto 3 is features a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system that can be placed vertically or horizontally based on the driver’s preferences. The electric SUV also features support for Apple’s CarPlay and Google’s Android Auto for connectivity. It also has a 5-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging support along with a flat-bottom steering wheel that is coupled with mounted controls.

Coming to safety, the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV comes with a total of seven airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, anti-lock braking system, electronic brakeforce distribution, traction control, hill decent control, and a seat belt reminder system among other things.

Additional features include six-way adjustable driver seat, four-way adjustable front passenger seat, a panoramic sunroof, and eight-speaker audio system, and PM 2.5 air filter among other things.