comscore BYD unveils Atto 3 electric SUV in India: Check details
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Byd Atto 3 Electric Suv Unveiled In India Check Features Booking Details And More
News

BYD Atto 3 electric SUV unveiled in India: Check features, booking details and more

automobile

Chinese car maker BYD has unveiled the Atto 3 electric SUV in India. BYD will announce the prices for the EV in December 2022 and the deliveries will start in January 2023.

Highlights

  • BYD has unveiled its second electric vehicle in India dubbed as the BYD Atto 3.
  • The prices for BYD Atto 3 will be announced in December followed by deliveries in January 2023.
  • The BYD Atto 3 will be available in Surf Blue, Boulder Grey, Ski White and Parkour Red colour variants.
BYD Atto 3

Image: BYD Company/Twitter

Chinese car-maker BYD (Build Your Dreams) has unveiled its second electric vehicle in India. The company, earlier this year, had introduced the BYD e6 MPV electric car for private buyers in India at a starting price of Rs 29.15 lakh. Now, the company has unveiled the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV in India. In India, the BYD Atto 3 will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Kona EV and MG ZS EV that cost between Rs 23.84 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 26.50 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively in terms of features. Also Read - Ola Diwali event: Ola Electric may launch a budget EV on October 22

BYD Atto 3 electric SUV prices and availability

While BYD hasn’t revealed the pricing of the Atto 3 electric SUV yet, reports hint towards the electric SUV to be priced around Rs 30 lakh. The company has also confirmed that it will unveil the pricing of the Atto 3 in December this year and start deliveries in January 2023. Also Read - EV blast: A 7-year old boy dies after e-scooter battery explodes while charging

The BYD Atto 3 will be available in India in Surf Blue, Boulder Grey, Ski White and Parkour Red colour variants. Interested buyers can book the electric car by paying a token amount of Rs 50,000. Also Read - Tata Nexon EV Max makes a new record by climbing world's highest morotable road

BYD Atto 3 electric SUV specifications and features

Coming to the features, the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV measures 4455mm in length, 1875mm in width and 1615mm in height and it sits on a 2720mm long wheelbase. It will be available in India with a 60kWh Blade battery, which the company says delivers an ARAI-certified range of 521Km and charges up to 80 percent in around 50 minutes. The magnet synchronous electric motor in BYD’s latest electric SUV is capable of generating a power of 201bhp and a torque of 310Nm. The EV is also capable accelerating from 0 to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds.

On the feature front, the BYD Atto 3 is features a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system that can be placed vertically or horizontally based on the driver’s preferences. The electric SUV also features support for Apple’s CarPlay and Google’s Android Auto for connectivity. It also has a 5-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging support along with a flat-bottom steering wheel that is coupled with mounted controls.

Coming to safety, the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV comes with a total of seven airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, anti-lock braking system, electronic brakeforce distribution, traction control, hill decent control, and a seat belt reminder system among other things.

Additional features include six-way adjustable driver seat, four-way adjustable front passenger seat, a panoramic sunroof, and eight-speaker audio system, and PM 2.5 air filter among other things.

  • Published Date: October 11, 2022 4:24 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel Fold may launch before Apple's first foldable iPhone
Mobiles
Google Pixel Fold may launch before Apple's first foldable iPhone
Google Pixel 6a is now available at less than Rs 35,000 in India

Deals

Google Pixel 6a is now available at less than Rs 35,000 in India

Valorant's Agent 21 is Harbor, first Indian agent in the game

Gaming

Valorant's Agent 21 is Harbor, first Indian agent in the game

iPhone likely to get 5G support in India by December 2022

Telecom

iPhone likely to get 5G support in India by December 2022

Lava Yuva Pro debuts in India: All you need to know

Mobiles

Lava Yuva Pro debuts in India: All you need to know

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

BYD unveils Atto 3 electric SUV in India: Check details

Google Pixel Fold may launch before Apple's first foldable iPhone

iPhone likely to get 5G support in India by December 2022

Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid, India's first Ethanol-ready flex fuel hybrid car, launched

MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset launched for 5G smartphones

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

Related Topics

Latest Videos

JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price

News

JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price
Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices

News

Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices
Google Pixel Smartwatch Launched: Know its Features, Specifications and Price

News

Google Pixel Smartwatch Launched: Know its Features, Specifications and Price
WhatsApp To BLOCK view Once Messages Screenshot and Screen Recorder Option, Watch Video To know More

News

WhatsApp To BLOCK view Once Messages Screenshot and Screen Recorder Option, Watch Video To know More