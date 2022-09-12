Byd Delivers Over 450 Electric Mpvs In India Via New Showrooms Across 5 Indian Cities

BYD India has announced that it has delivered over 450 e6 eMPVs across India. The BYD electric car has been launched in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijaywada, and Kochi. Furthermore, BYD India is appointing dealer partners in Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Indore, Jaipur, Pune, and Kolkata. BYD India has showrooms across five cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad. Also Read - World's biggest EV maker opens its first showroom in Delhi

The new BYD e6 is powered by the Blade Battery in India. It comes with a trunk space of 580 liters and is capable of regenerating power from as low as 2 kmph. The car is equipped with a 71.7 kWh Blade battery. The company claims that the e6 MPV has a WLTC range of 520 km (city) and a WLTC (combined) range of 415 km on a single charge.

The e6 eMPV also comes with a vehicle warranty of 3 years/125,000 km, a battery cell warranty of 8 years/500,000 km, and a traction motor warranty of 8 years/150,000 km.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business of BYD India, said, “The All-New e6 has been well accepted by our customers and has witnessed great traction pan India. This growth demonstrates our commitment to mother nature and reducing carbon emissions by creating a global, truly zero-emission ecosystem. The All-New e6 scores high on battery safety and is India’s first model to adopt BYD’s puncture-resistant Blade Battery.”

The new e6 recently entered the India Book of Records for the maximum distance covered of 2203 km in an electric car by completing the sustainability drive initiative. This six-day drive from Mumbai to Delhi was undertaken to raise awareness for sustainability and EV adoption under the ‘Sustainable Drive for a Sustainable India’.

Shrirang Joshi, National Sales Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles Business of BYD India, said, “We are delighted to witness the performance of our premium eMPV in the country and to see our customers enjoy e-mobility across the nation. We are excited to see the tremendous response across India for the All-New e6. BYD India will continue to play a pivotal role in EV adoption across India.”