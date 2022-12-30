BYD launches 2023 Dolphin electric car, prices start at roughly Rs 13.9 lakh

BYD has launched a new electric hatchback called the 2023 Dolphin with the company’s “Marine Aesthetics” design language. The 2023 Dolphin electric car is based on BYD’s e-platform 3.0 and uses the LFP Blade batteries. The company claims the new BYD 2023 Dolphin offers an acceleration from 0 to 100kmph within 10.9 seconds and 7.5 seconds for electric cruising range of 420km and 401km, respectively.

The new 2023 Dolphin has arrived in BYD’s home market, China and the company has not divulged any plans to introduce it to other markets yet. However, considering BYD is growing its presence in India, the company may decide to launch it in the market soon.

BYD 2023 Dolphin specifications

The new BYD 2023 Dolphin follows the company’s Marine Aesthetics design language, developed by Chief Designer Wolfgang Egger. It measures 4070/1770/1570mm with a 2700mm wheelbase and supports both 16- or 17-inch wheels. It is powered by a front permanent magnet synchronous motor with two output options of 70kW with 180Nm and 130kW with 290Nm. The electric motor draws its power from a 44.9kWh BYD LFP Blade battery pack that supports 60kW fast charging technology. The charger is available from the company.

In terms of design, the exterior of the BYD 2023 Dolphin comes in several paints, such as Pupu Pink, Beibei Grey, Cheese Yellow, Surfing Blue, Atlantis Grey, Taro Purple, and Black. The wheelbase of the car measures 2700mm. The interior, on the other hand, has several options for the commuters. There is a flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel and next to it is a 5-inch full LCD instrument panel. There is a 12.8-inch floating central control screen inside the car.

Commuters get both 4-way and 6-way electronically adjustable passenger seat, a rear center armrest with cup holder, and the facility of seatbelt warning for the driver. The rear sear passengers also get two cupholders. The front parking radar allows for precise parking moves. There is real-time tyre pressure monitoring also supported on the car. The BYD 2023 Dolphin uses a front permanent magnet synchornous motor with dual power options.

BYD 2023 Dolphin price

The price range of the BYD 2023 Dolphin is CNY 116,800 and 136,800, which translates to roughly Rs 13.9 lakh and Rs 16.3 lakh.