Cars Launching In India Will Soon Be Rated For Crash Test Performance Nitin Gadkari

News

Cars launching in India will soon get Bharat NCAP crash rating: Nitin Gadkari

automobile

The Bharat NCAP shall be aligned with Global Crash Test Protocols factoring in the existing Indian regulations

Bharat NCAP

India to get its own crash test protocol

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has set in motion a new rating system for cars sold in India. These ratings will be given in accordance with the safety standards offered by a vehicle. Also Read - Kia Carens scores three stars in Global NCAP crash test: Watch video

The union minister approved a draft GSR Notification to introduce Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Program), wherein automobiles in India shall be accorded star ratings based on their performance in crash tests. Also Read - Govt to build 18,000 Kms of highways at 50Km per day in FY23: Nitin Gadkari

In a tweet he stated, “I have now approved the Draft GSR Notification to introduce Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Program), wherein automobiles in India shall be accorded Star Ratings based upon their performance in Crash Tests.” Also Read - Union Minister Nitin Gadkari promises benefits to Tesla if it opens factory in India

The minister announced that the draft has been approved via series of tweets. Within the thread, he also explained the reasons why India needs such a crash-tested safety rating. He claimed that Bharat-NCAP will serve as a consumer-centric platform allowing customers to opt for safer cars based on their star ratings while promoting healthy competition among OEMs in India to manufacture safer vehicles.

Union Minister claimed that Star Rating of Indian Cars which are based on Crash Tests is extremely crucial not only to ensure structural and passenger safety in cars but to also increase the export-worthiness of Indian automobiles. He said the testing protocol of Bharat NCAP shall be aligned with Global Crash Test Protocols factoring in the existing Indian regulations, allowing OEMs to get their vehicles tested at India’s own in-house testing facilities.

He stated, “Star Rating of Indian Cars based on Crash Tests is extremely crucial not only to ensure structural and passenger safety in cars, but to also increase the export-worthiness of Indian automobiles.”

The transport minister explained that the testing protocol of Bharat NCAP will be aligned with Global Crash Test Protocols. These protocols will also factor in the existing Indian regulations, allowing OEMs to get their vehicles tested at India’s own in-house testing facilities.

  • Published Date: June 24, 2022 4:18 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 24, 2022 4:22 PM IST

