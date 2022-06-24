Cars Launching In India Will Soon Be Rated For Crash Test Performance Nitin Gadkari

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has set in motion a new rating system for cars sold in India. These ratings will be given in accordance with the safety standards offered by a vehicle. Also Read - Kia Carens scores three stars in Global NCAP crash test: Watch video

The minister announced that the draft has been approved via series of tweets. Within the thread, he also explained the reasons why India needs such a crash-tested safety rating. He claimed that Bharat-NCAP will serve as a consumer-centric platform allowing customers to opt for safer cars based on their star ratings while promoting healthy competition among OEMs in India to manufacture safer vehicles.

Union Minister claimed that Star Rating of Indian Cars which are based on Crash Tests is extremely crucial not only to ensure structural and passenger safety in cars but to also increase the export-worthiness of Indian automobiles. He said the testing protocol of Bharat NCAP shall be aligned with Global Crash Test Protocols factoring in the existing Indian regulations, allowing OEMs to get their vehicles tested at India's own in-house testing facilities.

