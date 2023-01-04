comscore Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC for cars of tomorrow
CES 2023: Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC for an advanced automotive experience

automobile

Qualcomm has unveiled a new chipset for the automotive industry ahead of CES 2022. Here’s everything we know about the Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC.

Highlights

  • Qualcomm has unveiled the Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC for automotive industry.
  • Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC that handles both assisted driving and cockpit functions.
  • Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC’s production will begin in 2024.
Qualcomm Snaodragon Ride Flex SoC

Image: Qualcomm

Qualcomm, over the past couple of years, has been aggressively working towards expanding its presence beyond mobile devices market into the automotive industry. The company already offers a wide portfolio of system-on-chips (SoCs), processors and software solutions for automobiles under its Snapdragon Digital Chassis platform. And today, the company unveiled a new SoCs dubbed as the Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC for an advanced automotive experience. Also Read - CES 2023: Asus launches new Strix Scar, Zephyrus, Flow series laptops, check details

The newly launched Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC is capable of handling the digital cockpit, the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and the automated driving (AD) functions. Previously, these functions were handled by separate SoCs, which includes the Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms, the Snapdragon Auto Connectivity Platforms and Snapdragon Ride Platforms. Simply put, Qualcomm’s new SoC, combines three SoC in enabling carmakers to offer more diverse set of functionalities using a single chip. Also Read - CES 2023: Acer launches Predator Helios 16, Predator Helios 18, Swift Go 16, Swift Go 14, Aspire 5, Aspire 3, Nitro 16, Nitro 17 laptops

Qualcomm says that the new Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC comes equipped with a dedicated Automotive Safety Integrity Level D (ASIL-D) safety island. In addition to this, it comes pre-integrates a software platform that supports multi-operating system operating concurrently, hypervisor enablement with isolated virtual machines, and real-time operating system (OS) with an Automotive Open System Architecture (AUTOSAR) to meet the mixed criticality workload requirements for driver assistance safety systems, digital reconfigurable clusters, infotainment systems, driver monitoring systems (DMS), and park-assist systems. Also Read - Motorola ThinkPhone teased ahead of CES 2023 launch: Everything about it

In addition to this, the Ride Flex SoC comes pre-integrated with Snapdragon Ride Vision stack, which enables highly scalable and safe driver assistance and automated driving experiences using a front camera to meet regulatory requirements, and multi-modal sensors (multiple cameras, radars, lidars and maps) for enhanced perception.

For Digital Cockpits, the new SoC offers support for multiple displays, 3D navigation, personalisation and voice assistant support. For ADAS, the Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC offers support for automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, driver monitoring systems, lane keeping assist and assisted parking. And for AD, the chipset offers highway autopilot and urban driving.

As far as availability is concerned, Qualcomm said the first Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC is in the sampling stage right now and that the company will start producing it starting the beginning of 2024.

  • Published Date: January 4, 2023 8:46 PM IST
