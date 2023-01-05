comscore CES 2023: Sony, Honda reveal their new EV brand 'Afeela'
CES 2023: Sony, Honda unveil their joint EV brand 'Afeela'

The prototype unveiled on stage was a sedan with a light bar across the front and a high-gloss black roof.

  • The new car will be sold first in the US in 2026 and pre-orders are said to open in 2025.
  • Afeela will attempt to embody three main themes -- autonomy, augmentation and affinity.
  • Sony said it expects its software to provide subscription services, so vehicle owners will likely have to pay a monthly fee to access certain features.
Tech giant Sony and automaker Honda’s joint mobility venture unveiled a new electric vehicle (EV) prototype ‘Afeela’ at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas. The new car will be sold first in the US in 2026 and pre-orders are said to open in 2025. Also Read - CES 2023: Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC for an advanced automotive experience

Sony, Honda partner to launch an EV brand called Afeela

According to Sony Honda Mobility CEO Yasuhide Mizuno, the car would leverage Sony’s experience with artificial intelligence (AI), entertainment, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to present a unique EV. Also Read - CES 2023: Asus launches new Strix Scar, Zephyrus, Flow series laptops, check details

“Afeela represents our concept of an interactive relationship where people feel the sensation of interactive mobility and where mobility can detect and understand people and society by utilising sensing and AI technologies,” Mizuno said in a statement.

Over 40 sensors, including cameras, radar, ultrasonic and lidar, will be embedded all over the exterior of the vehicle to improve its ability to detect objects and drive autonomously.

Mizuno also said that Afeela will attempt to embody three main themes — autonomy, augmentation and affinity.

“The car is becoming increasingly connected and intelligent, and how we experience our vehicles is changing. The Snapdragon Digital Chassis serves as the foundation for next-generation software-defined vehicles, enabling new mobility experiences and services. We are excited to collaborate with Sony Honda Mobility to deliver on our shared vision for the car of the future,” said Cristiano Amon, President and CEO, Qualcomm.

The prototype unveiled on stage was a sedan with a light bar across the front and a high-gloss black roof. According to the blogpost, “The interior is based on a gentle rounded tone, wrapping the occupants in a soft cocoon. Not only is the atmosphere comfortable, but has been designed to be as simple as possible, minimizing distracting ornamentation and colors. We aim to realize a people-centric experience that provides functionality that people want.”

Moreover, Sony said it expects its software to provide subscription services, so vehicle owners will likely have to pay a monthly fee to access certain features.

–With inputs from IANS

  Published Date: January 5, 2023 10:35 AM IST
