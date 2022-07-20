comscore Citroen C3 launched in India at Rs 5.71 lakh, bookings open: Check details
Citroen C3 launched in India at Rs 5.71 lakh, bookings open

Citroen C3 will compete with cars like Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Citroen C3 launched at Rs 5.71 lakh in India, will compete against Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Citroen C3 has been finally  launched in India. The new crossover car has been pegged at a starting price of Rs 5.71 lakh.  The new model has been introduced in 2 trim levels (7 variants in total) – Live and Feel. Citroen C3 will compete with cars like Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Also Read - Redmi Buds 3 Lite to launch in India today at 12 pm alongside Redmi K50i: How to watch it live

  Published Date: July 20, 2022 10:01 AM IST

