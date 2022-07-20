Citroen C3 Launched In India At Rs 5 71 Lakh Bookings Open Check Details

Citroen C3 has been finally launched in India. The new crossover car has been pegged at a starting price of Rs 5.71 lakh. The new model has been introduced in 2 trim levels (7 variants in total) – Live and Feel. Citroen C3 will compete with cars like Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Also Read - Redmi Buds 3 Lite to launch in India today at 12 pm alongside Redmi K50i: How to watch it live