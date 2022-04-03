comscore Classic Legends makes over 500 deliveries of Jawa, Yezdi bikes in a single day
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Classic Legends Makes Over 500 Deliveries Of Jawa Yezdi Bikes In A Single Day
News

Classic Legends simultaneously delivers 500 units of Jawa, Yezdi bikes in one day

automobile

Classic Legends brought back the Jawa motorcycle brand in the Indian market in 2018 with the Jawa, Jawa Forty Two an Perak

Jawa Perak

Jawa Perak was unveiled in 2018

Classic Legends delivered 500 new Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles on Saturday. The company planned the mass deliveries on the occasion of Gudi Padwa festival– the Marathi New Year.

Classic Legends made a statement saying that the deliveries happened simultaneously across the brand’s 19 dealership touchpoints across Maharashtra. The company delivered models from both the Jawa and Yezdi line-up of motorcycles.

Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends, said, “On this auspicious day, we are pleased to add colours to the festivities of motorcycle enthusiasts by handing them the keys to their favourite Jawa & Yezdi models. As we walk towards normalcy after the pandemic, we are enthusiastic about the response that we are receiving and look forward to adding more and more riders to our Kommuniti this year.”

Classic Legends is an Indian company established in 2018, to re-introduce iconic marquee motorcycle brands in the market. Jawa is a motorcycle brand from Czech Republic. It entered the Indian markets in the early 1960’s. Now the brand is under Mahindra & Mahindra.

Classic Legends owns the rights to some of the most popular motorcycle brands India has ever seen such as the Jawa and Yezdi. Classic Legends brought back the Jawa brand in the Indian market in 2018.

The Jawa line-up has three bikes namely: Jawa, Jawa forty two and Perak. All three bikes were revealed at the same even. This year, the company expanded its presence in the market by launching three new Yezdi bikes namely: Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster.

The brand currently has a network of 300+ dealerships across India and plans to take this number even further to reach out to more and more modern classic motorcycle enthusiasts.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 3, 2022 6:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Classic Legends delivers 500 units of Jawa, Yezdi bikes in one day
automobile
Classic Legends delivers 500 units of Jawa, Yezdi bikes in one day
Best Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans under Rs 499 that offer Disney+ Hotstar

Telecom

Best Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans under Rs 499 that offer Disney+ Hotstar

Check smartphones that are launching this month

Photo Gallery

Check smartphones that are launching this month

From Realme GT 2 Pro to OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, check smartphones launching in April

Photo Gallery

From Realme GT 2 Pro to OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, check smartphones launching in April

Tata Motors sets new record by delivering over 700 EVs in a single day

automobile

Tata Motors sets new record by delivering over 700 EVs in a single day

Vodafone Idea new Rs 327 monthly plan compared with Jio, Airtel plans

Telecom

Vodafone Idea new Rs 327 monthly plan compared with Jio, Airtel plans

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Classic Legends delivers 500 units of Jawa, Yezdi bikes in one day

Best Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans under Rs 499 that offer Disney+ Hotstar

Check smartphones that are launching this month

From Realme GT 2 Pro to OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, check smartphones launching in April

Tata Motors sets new record by delivering over 700 EVs in a single day

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Electric scooters catching fire: Tips to keep EV battery safe

Related Topics

Related Stories

Classic Legends delivers 500 units of Jawa, Yezdi bikes in one day

automobile

Classic Legends delivers 500 units of Jawa, Yezdi bikes in one day

हिंदी समाचार

Jio, Airtel या Vodafone-Idea; किस कंपनी का 'मन्थली वैलिडिटी' वाला प्रीपेड प्लान है बेस्ट?

Snapchat पर अब इस नए तरीके से शेयर करें YouTube Video, जानें कैसे काम करेगा नया फीचर

WhatsApp में आ रहा एक नया कैमरा इंटरफेस, यहां देखें बदलने के बाद कैसा होगा इसका लुक

OnePlus Nord 2 फिर हुआ ब्लास्ट, घायल यूजर पहुंचा कंज्यूमर कोर्ट

Free Fire MAX में रेयर कैरेक्टर बंडल फ्री में पाने का आज आखिरी मौका, जानें तरीका

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

Features

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know
WhatsApp New Update | Voice Messages to Get set of New Features

News

WhatsApp New Update | Voice Messages to Get set of New Features
iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here

News

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here
Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Classic Legends delivers 500 units of Jawa, Yezdi bikes in one day
automobile
Classic Legends delivers 500 units of Jawa, Yezdi bikes in one day
Best Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans under Rs 499 that offer Disney+ Hotstar

Telecom

Best Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans under Rs 499 that offer Disney+ Hotstar
Check smartphones that are launching this month

Photo Gallery

Check smartphones that are launching this month
From Realme GT 2 Pro to OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, check smartphones launching in April

Photo Gallery

From Realme GT 2 Pro to OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, check smartphones launching in April
Tata Motors sets new record by delivering over 700 EVs in a single day

automobile

Tata Motors sets new record by delivering over 700 EVs in a single day

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers