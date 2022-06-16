comscore Crayon Motors, Bounce Infinity partner up to install battery swapping stations across India
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Crayon Motors Bounce Infinity Partner Up To Install Battery Swapping Stations Across India
News

Crayon Motors and Bounce Infinity partner up to bring battery swapping service to more EVs

automobile

the association will extend Battery as a service to all 'low powered' and 'high powered' 2W’s manufactured by Crayon

Crayon Snow+ in Yellow

Crayon Motors and Bounce Infinity are partnering to introduce the “first interoperated battery-swapping network”. Under this partnership, Crayon Motors’ customers can choose to buy a 2W or 3W without battery and make use of Bounce Infinity’s “Battery-as-a-Service”. The service will largely be available at locations as such as Crayon Motors’ dealerships, residential complexes, petrol bunks, restaurants, cafes, co-living spaces, corporate offices, kirana stores, etc. Also Read - BPCL petrol pumps to soon have Bounce Infinity battery swapping stations

The companies released a statement claiming that the association will extend Battery as a service to all “low powered” and “high powered” 2W’s manufactured by Crayon. The stations at all times, will have charged and ready-to-go batteries. Any customer will be able to swap with their near-empty batteries in under a few minutes. This essentially reduces wait times for customers. Also Read - Niti Aayog releases draft for new Battery Swapping Policy for EVs: Details here

Mayank Jain – Co-Founder and Director of Crayon Motors said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Bounce Infinity. As we aim to expand to other regions, we wish to address the various difficulties that must be solved for a successful and seamless EV adoption in India. Along with our country-wide Roadside Assistance, we will also now be offering battery swapping. This step will go a long way in offering leading comfort and peace of mind to our customers” Also Read - Worried about fuel prices? Check out these electric scooters you can buy today

He further said, “With Crayon Motors battery swapping offering, powered by Bounce Infinity, customers will now be able to move from range anxiety to range serenity or ease. The battery swapping technology will also eliminate charging time. While driving an EV, the main concern a customer has is, ‘what if I run out of battery charge in the middle of a highway or a busy road?’ Searching for a battery charging station and then spending hours charging the battery of the vehicle is a time consuming as well as anxiety inducing task. If you can access a fully charged battery at that point, the range anxiety then turns to range ease. Plus, the customer does not have to worry about spending hours charging.”

Aside from powering all “low powered” and “high powered” 2W’s manufactured by Crayon. Bounce Infinity would also be extending its “Battery-as-a-Service” to Crayon’s sister 3W brand – “Singham”, an electric 3W brand. This partnership will allow Singham vehicles to be now sold under a new variant – “E-Rickshaw with Battery-as-a-Service”.

Speaking about the tie-up Anil G, COO and Co-Founder, Bounce Infinity said, “Bounce Infinity has been strategically partnering with prominent players to revolutionize battery swapping and after sales experience for consumers. Our partnership with Crayon reiterates our commitment towards a cleaner and greener future.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 16, 2022 11:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to Batch Edit Photos on iPhone with iOS 16
How To
How to Batch Edit Photos on iPhone with iOS 16
Xbox Series S to get a price hike starting June 30

News

Xbox Series S to get a price hike starting June 30

Father s day: WhatsApp tips and tricks for fathers to stay safe online

Apps

Father s day: WhatsApp tips and tricks for fathers to stay safe online

Laser engraved Nothing Phone (1) to be auctioned this month

Mobiles

Laser engraved Nothing Phone (1) to be auctioned this month

5G in India: Here's how 5G technology will change the world around you

Features

5G in India: Here's how 5G technology will change the world around you

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Crayon Motors and Bounce Infinity partner up to bring battery swapping service to more EVs

PUBG Mobile ban concerns: IOA responds to NCPCR allegation of identifying PUBG Mobile as Esports

Xbox Series S to get a price hike starting June 30

Father s day: WhatsApp tips and tricks for fathers to stay safe online

Laser engraved Nothing Phone (1) to be auctioned this month

5G in India: Here's how 5G technology will change the world around you

5G connectivity is coming to India: All you need to know

ShortCuts keys for Windows

Microsoft begins developing games

How to set up Emergency SOS

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Hyundai Venue Facelift Launched in India Starting at Rs 7,53,000, Check Out the Video to See the First Look

Hands On

Hyundai Venue Facelift Launched in India Starting at Rs 7,53,000, Check Out the Video to See the First Look
5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinindia

News

5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinindia
Few Major Shortcut keys for Windows and how to use these Shortcut keys, to know more watch the video

Features

Few Major Shortcut keys for Windows and how to use these Shortcut keys, to know more watch the video
Microsoft begins developing games for Microsoft Team to Know more Watch the Video

Features

Microsoft begins developing games for Microsoft Team to Know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999