Crayon Motors Bounce Infinity Partner Up To Install Battery Swapping Stations Across India

Crayon Motors and Bounce Infinity are partnering to introduce the “first interoperated battery-swapping network”. Under this partnership, Crayon Motors’ customers can choose to buy a 2W or 3W without battery and make use of Bounce Infinity’s “Battery-as-a-Service”. The service will largely be available at locations as such as Crayon Motors’ dealerships, residential complexes, petrol bunks, restaurants, cafes, co-living spaces, corporate offices, kirana stores, etc. Also Read - BPCL petrol pumps to soon have Bounce Infinity battery swapping stations

The companies released a statement claiming that the association will extend Battery as a service to all “low powered” and “high powered” 2W’s manufactured by Crayon. The stations at all times, will have charged and ready-to-go batteries. Any customer will be able to swap with their near-empty batteries in under a few minutes. This essentially reduces wait times for customers. Also Read - Niti Aayog releases draft for new Battery Swapping Policy for EVs: Details here

Mayank Jain – Co-Founder and Director of Crayon Motors said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Bounce Infinity. As we aim to expand to other regions, we wish to address the various difficulties that must be solved for a successful and seamless EV adoption in India. Along with our country-wide Roadside Assistance, we will also now be offering battery swapping. This step will go a long way in offering leading comfort and peace of mind to our customers” Also Read - Worried about fuel prices? Check out these electric scooters you can buy today

He further said, “With Crayon Motors battery swapping offering, powered by Bounce Infinity, customers will now be able to move from range anxiety to range serenity or ease. The battery swapping technology will also eliminate charging time. While driving an EV, the main concern a customer has is, ‘what if I run out of battery charge in the middle of a highway or a busy road?’ Searching for a battery charging station and then spending hours charging the battery of the vehicle is a time consuming as well as anxiety inducing task. If you can access a fully charged battery at that point, the range anxiety then turns to range ease. Plus, the customer does not have to worry about spending hours charging.”

Aside from powering all “low powered” and “high powered” 2W’s manufactured by Crayon. Bounce Infinity would also be extending its “Battery-as-a-Service” to Crayon’s sister 3W brand – “Singham”, an electric 3W brand. This partnership will allow Singham vehicles to be now sold under a new variant – “E-Rickshaw with Battery-as-a-Service”.

Speaking about the tie-up Anil G, COO and Co-Founder, Bounce Infinity said, “Bounce Infinity has been strategically partnering with prominent players to revolutionize battery swapping and after sales experience for consumers. Our partnership with Crayon reiterates our commitment towards a cleaner and greener future.”