Cyrus Mistry death: Anand Mahindra pledges to wear seatbelt in rear seat and here's why it's important, watch video
Cyrus Mistry car accident: Anand Mahindra pledges to wear seatbelt in rear seat and here's why it's important (Video)

A video by highly reputed Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) showcased what impact on the rear seat passengers in case of an accident.

Cyrus Mistry car accident: Anand Mahindra pledges to wear seatbelt in rear seat and here's why it's important (Video)

Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident in Palghar on Sunday afternoon after the Mercedes he was driving collided with a divider. The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry, 54, was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV. As per police, the accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river at Charoti Naka, around 120 km from Mumbai. The Mercedes car covered a distance of 20 km in just nine minutes after crossing the Charoti check post in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, 120 km away from Mumbai. Cyrus Mistry and co-passenger Jahangir Pandole were not wearing seat belts. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3T 80W teased to launch in India soon: All we know so far

Today, industrialist Anand Mahindra posted about the importance of seat belts on Twitter. The business tycoon has urged everyone to take the pledge, as they owe it to their families. “I resolve to always wear my seat belt even when in the rear seat of the car. And I urge all of you to take that pledge too. We all owe it to our families,” Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, wrote. Also Read - boAt Storm Pro Call Bluetooth calling watch launched for under Rs 4,000

A video by highly reputed Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) showcased what impact on the rear seat passengers in case of an accident. According to IIHS, 90 percent of the people don’t wear a safety belt across the globe, especially when travelling by taxi or ride-sharing service. Also Read - Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition laptop announced in India: Check price, specs, availability

Advantages of Wearing a Seat Belt

— Secures Position

The seat belt will hold you in the ideal position if your car begins to skid or spin

— Prevents Ejection

Your seat belt will keep you inside your car and increase your odds of surviving a crash

— Distributes Impact Force

Your lap and shoulder belt will distribute the impact of the force over the strongest parts of your body.

— Helps the body to match the speed of vehicle

Wearing a seat belt keeps you secured to your seat, so your body also slows if your car stops suddenly.

— Protects brain and spine

Wearing a seat belt keeps the passenger secured to the seat so the body also slows if the car stops suddenly.

  Published Date: September 5, 2022 1:51 PM IST
