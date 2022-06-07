Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport is taking planning to green by inducting a total of 62 electric vehicles for its airside operations in coming four months. This includes runway, taxiway and apron that are directly involved in the arrival and departure of aircrafts at the airport. Also Read - More Tata EVs to hit the road as company receives biggest order of 10,000 EVs

With this move the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) aims to reduce 1,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually. This, in turn, is in line with DIAL's larger aim of becoming a net zero-emission airport by 2030.

In addition to adding a fleet of 62 electric buses, DIAL also aims to install high-voltage and fast-charging stations at specific locations in the airport premises to meet the energy requirements of these vehicles and make it easy for the ground staff to recharge these vehicles.

As a part of this programme, DIAL is working with original equipment manufacturers to make necessary changes in the electric vehicles to install airport-specific equipment. It is also working closely with the airport stakeholders for electric vehicle adoption.

“We are planning to eliminate all the light vehicles of petrol and diesel in a phased manner from Delhi Airport…The electric mobility, when packaged with appropriate ground support, technology and infrastructure, presents a viable alternative in reducing vehicular emissions at the airport,” DIAL CEO, Videh Kumar Jaipuria said in a statement to ANI.

“DIAL is also planning to source 100 percent of its electricity from renewable sources. This will ensure that the electricity used for the charging of these vehicles is also emission free,” he added.

As of now, DIAL is using electric buses to ferry people from the Delhi Airport Terminal 3 to the Passenger Transport Centre building. Buses run between these locations every 20 minutes.

In addition to this, the Delhi Airport is also using electric vehicles, electric cleaning devices at the airport, electric charging points at the airport and TaxiBots. “Delhi Airport is the first airport in the world to take up this initiative. The adoption of Taxibot has resulted in reducing the significant amount of aviation turbine fuel consumption by aircraft for ground movement. There are also electric buses that help in hassle-free passenger transit to and from flights,” DIAL explained in a separate post.