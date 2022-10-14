comscore Delhi-based startup launches smart helmet that wards off air pollution
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Delhi Based Startup Launches Smart Helmet That Wards Off Air Pollution
News

Delhi-based startup launches smart helmet that wards off air pollution

automobile

Aptly called Puros, the Shellios helmet has an H13 Grade HEPA filter attached to it that keeps suspended particles from entering.

shellios_puros

The pandemic was acutely distressing not just for individuals but also for corporates. Different industries were severely hit by several pandemic-induced factors, but one industry that was only nominally impacted was the tech industry. For tech companies, it was an opportune time to introduce gadgets that serve new purposes, such as technology-driven face masks. But nothing like this happened to helmets that also protect your entire face and head. A Delhi-based startup is hoping to change that.

Shellios Technolabs, which is headquartered in New Delhi, has launched a helmet that, in addition to protecting your head, will purify the air that you breathe. Aptly called Puros, the helmet has an H13 Grade HEPA filter attached to it that keeps suspended particles, such as PM2.5, from entering as a part of patented technology.

In an interview with Digit, Amit Pathak, an IIT-Roorkee alumnus who is the brain behind the air-purifying technology used in this helmet, said the air-purification system is attached behind the shell of the helmet. It uses a rechargeable battery to run. But air purification won’t begin unless you press the button.

shellios, shellios puros, shellios helmet, puros helmet

“When you press the button on the backside, the fan fitted inside the helmet switches on, which pulls in air and passes it through a filter membrane,” Pathak was quoted as saying. “The filter sifts out PM2.5 particles, and the clean air is then circulated through the ducting to the breathing area of the bike rider. Further, there is a chin-curtain, so that the polluted air does not re-enter from the front side,” he explained.

According to tests done in New Delhi by an independent laboratory, the air purification system fitted to the helmet can filter out over 80 percent of pollutants. This is good news especially if you are driving a bike or riding a scooter for the better half of the day, primarily because your job involves it. It is also useful for shorter ride times, such as that of your commutes between your home and office, especially with the looming fear of smog as winter approaches northern India.

shellios, shellios puros, shellios helmet, puros helmet

But implementing technology like this is not cheap, which is why Shellios’s air-purifying helmet costs Rs 4,500 — four times the price of a regular helmet. So, while health-conscious people can easily afford the helmet, the price is ambitious for the lot that primarily consists of a workforce engaged in item delivery. Pathak admitted that the company has not been able to serve those customers and “that’s a challenge.” A cheaper model with the same functionality is what could make the brand go mainstream.

  • Published Date: October 14, 2022 5:04 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched in India at Rs 5.90 lakh with 32.73 km/kg fuel efficiency: Details here
News
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched in India at Rs 5.90 lakh with 32.73 km/kg fuel efficiency: Details here
Google rolls out passkey support for Android, Chrome

News

Google rolls out passkey support for Android, Chrome

Sony confirms PS5 God of Wat Ragnarok bundle

Gaming

Sony confirms PS5 God of Wat Ragnarok bundle

We can be proud of India s achievement in 5G: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Telecom

We can be proud of India s achievement in 5G: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Diwali 2022: Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Mahindra XUV300 and Alturas G4 offered with massive discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh

News

Diwali 2022: Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Mahindra XUV300 and Alturas G4 offered with massive discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Delhi-based startup launches smart helmet that wards off air pollution

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched in India at Rs 5.90 lakh with 32.73 km/kg fuel efficiency: Details here

Google rolls out passkey support for Android, Chrome

We can be proud of India s achievement in 5G: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Diwali 2022: Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Mahindra XUV300 and Alturas G4 offered with massive discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price
From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000

Features

From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000
iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More