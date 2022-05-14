The Delhi Government has given a green flag for the induction of 1,500 low-floor electric buses in its public transportation fleet. 10 sites across the city are also allocated to agencies for setting up Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations and battery swapping stations by the government. This order comes under Delhi EV Policy 2020, an official said in a statement. Also Read - Elon Musk's Tesla recalls 130,000 cars for overheating infotainment systems

In addition to this, the government also gave its approval to run 75 inter-state buses along 11 routes across five states and a Union Territory. Also Read - Toyota announces investment of Rs 4,800 crore to build EV parts, green tech in India

Delhi government approves 1,500 electric buses for public transportation

The 10 sites which have been allocated to various service providers for establishing EV charging and battery swapping stations are Ambedkar Nagar Depot, Jal Vihar Terminal, Dilshad Garden Terminal, Karawal Nagar Terminal, Shadipur Depot, Mayapuri Depot, Bindpur Terminal, East Vinod Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, and Rohini Depot-I. Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) has identified four service providers through a competitive bidding process who will soon sign an agreement with DTC for setting up the EV charging/battery swapping stations in these locations. The DTC Board also resolved to provide in-principle approval for procurement of 75 (38 non-AC and 37 AC) CNG standard floor buses for inter-state operations, it said. Also Read - Honda City eHEV Hybrid in pics: All you need to know about the half-EV

Delhi govt to induct 1500 new Electric buses under @dtchq_delhi. In addition, 75 Intercity CNG buses to ply from Delhi to 5 states on 11 routes.

Strengthening the Public transport for its citizens for both within and outside city travel.#delhi #Publictransport #Dtc pic.twitter.com/v77cnj8nlD — Transport for Delhi (@TransportDelhi) May 14, 2022

These buses will ply on 11 routes across five states (Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab) and Chandigarh — between Delhi-Rishikesh, Delhi-Haridwar, Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Haldwani, Delhi-Agra, Delhi-Bareilly, Delhi-Lucknow, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Panipat, and Delhi-Patiala, the statement said.

DTC board announces new guidelines for women seeking employment

The DTC board has also announced a few guidelines. The DTC board has decided to enhance the stipend paid to women during training for engagement to the post of drivers on contract basis from Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000 per month with HMV driving licence.

The board had already dropped the condition of holding an HMV driving licence for at least three years for women seeking employment as bus drivers in its fleet, the statement said.

Looks like Delhi government is giving a major push to electric vehicles. Back in March this year, the government launched My EV Portal to provide interest subvention on loans to purchase Electric Auto Rickshaws. With this, those who buy e-autos quickly get government help.

(With inputs from PTI)