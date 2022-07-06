Delhi govt asks cab aggregators, food delivery services to switch to EVs by 2030

Delhi government is making it mandatory for all cab aggregators, such as Ola and Uber, and food delivery services such as Zomato, and Swiggy, to switch to electric vehicles completely by 2030. Delhi government’s Transport Department has shared a draft of the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme on its website. In the draft policy, the department has proposed that all food delivery firms and cab aggregators switch to an all-electric EV fleet by April 1, 2030. The draft policy also proposes a fine of Rs 50,000 per vehicle if the companies fail to comply with the policy when it comes into effect. Also Read - Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal says special treatment for Tesla not in India’s best interest

Apart from this, the draft policy talks about a detailed plan for switching to EVs in stages. It includes separate provisions for both two wheelers and three wheelers. Additionally, it talks about addressing grievances providing support to the driver partners and the commuters. Also Read - All two-wheelers in India could be electric by 2026-27: Niti Aayog

Adoption

The draft policy recommends that the adoption of EVs by cab aggregators and food delivery firms takes place in stages. As a part of the process, the policy mandates that 10 percent of the new three-wheelers on-boarded by cab aggregators should be electric vehicles within the first six months of the policy coming into effect. The companies, however, need to transition to a 100 percent EV fleet within four years of policy coming into effect. “The existing conventional vehicles on boarded by the Aggregator shall be liable for fine and challan,” the draft policy says. Also Read - Haryana government approves State Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2022: Incentives, subsidy and more

As far as the four wheelers are concerned, the draft policy mandates that five percent of the new fleet acquired by cab aggregators within six months of the policy coming into effect should be EVs. This number should go up to 15 percent within nine months, 25 percent by the end of the first year, 50 percent by the end of second year, 75 percent by the end of third year and 100 percent by the end of the fourth year, that is, by April 1, 2030.

“In instance where the Aggregator fails to comply with the fleet conversion targets of the scheme, the aggregator shall not be able to register any new on-boarded vehicle, unless the Aggregator meets the minimum electric vehicle fleet requirement. In instance where the Aggregator is operating/managing a fleet of conventional vehicles in NCT of Delhi post April 1, 2030, the aggregator shall be liable to pay a monetary fine of Rs. 50,000 per vehicle,” the policy says, as reported by PTI.

Grievances and rating system

The draft policy also mandates the cab aggregators and food delivery services to take appropriate action against the driver partners who have 15 percent or more grievances for the rides undertaken by them in a period of one month. The aggregators have also been mandated to store the collected data for at least three months from the date of service provided.

The aggregators also need to provide quarterly reports on driver ratings and grievances received against the drivers to the Transport Department. Drivers who get a rating of less than 3.5 over a period of one year have been mandated to undertake remedial trainings and corrective measures

Surge pricing and additional services

The draft also makes provision for surge pricing. While cab aggregators have been allowed to charge a fare with maximum surge pricing, but it should not be more than twice the base fare as specified by the Transport Department from time to time.

Additionally, the draft policy states that the cab aggregators providing on-demand service for commuters must ensure ‘appropriate functioning of the GPS installed in the vehicle and provide efficient resolution for any issues that may develop in its functioning’.

“Aggregator shall put in place a mechanism on the App to ensure that the identity of the Driver undertaking a trip is the same as the one enlisted with the Aggregator through verification or confirmation from the Rider before the commencement of each trip,” the draft policy says.

Support

As far as providing support to the commuters is concerned, the draft policy makes it mandatory for the aggregators to establish call centres with valid telephone numbers and operational email addresses. Under the draft policy, the aggregators have been directed to make the support service available 24×7 and display these details in the app in English and Hindi languages.

“The Operating Centre/CCC should be able to monitor the movements of all the drivers and their vehicles on-boarded by the Aggregator at any given time. The Operating Centre/CCC should be able to access all data with regards to Origin-Destination of any trip offered through the app, Route of the trip and status of the panic button,” the draft policy says.