News

Delhi govt offers a subsidy of up to Rs 7,500 to e-cycle buyers

automobile

Delhi government is offering a subsidy of Rs 5,500 to first 10,000 ecycle buyers. It is offering more discounts to first 1,000 buyers.

Hero Lectro Experience Center

Hero Cycles at the Lectro Experience Centre

Delhi government is offering a subsidy of Rs 5,500 to first 10,000 e-cycle buyers in the city, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gehlot has announced. He also said that the first 1,000 e-cycle buyers will get an additional subsidy of Rs 2,000. This would lead the first 1,000 e-cycle buyers in the city to get a total subsidy of Rs 7,500. Also Read - Get alcohol home delivery online in Delhi using mobile apps, online web portal

In addition to this, the Delhi government will also provide a subsidy on the purchase of heavy duty cargo e-cycles and e-carts for commercial uses. The subsidy on cargo e-cycles will be Rs 15,000 each for the first 5,000 buyers. Earlier, this subsidy was being provided to individual buyers of e-carts. But now, a company or corporate house buying these vehicles will also be eligible to get a subsidy on the purchase of e-cycles. They will get a subsidy of Rs 30,000, Gehlot announced. Also Read - Delhi government asks all departments to adopt digital mode of payments

“Delhi becomes 1st state to extend subsidy to e-cycles,” he added.

However, there is a catch. Only the residents of Delhi will be eligible to get a subsidy under this scheme, the minister said. In addition to this the minister said that the Delhi government has given total subsidies worth Rs 59.44 Core to promote zero emission EVs since the introduction of the policy in August 2020.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the development by congratulating the people for opting for ecycles for reducing pollution in the city. “Congrats Delhi! Today we are taking one more important step in the fight against pollution…E-cycles will help Delhiites reduce the use of polluting vehicles,” he wrote in a tweet.

  • Published Date: April 8, 2022 5:18 PM IST

