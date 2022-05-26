comscore Within hours of being flagged off, Electric bus in Delhi breaks down: DTC responds
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Delhi Launch E Bus Breaks Temperature Specified Limit Dtc Electric Transportation
News

Electric bus in Delhi breaks down after temperature rises beyond the specified limit

automobile

Delhi Transportation Corporation has confirmed that the incident took place due to the temperature rise beyond specified limit.

Untitled design - 2022-05-26T113158.882

Recently, 150 electric buses were flagged off in Delhi and just after a few hours, one of the buses broke down midway near Rohini Depot. Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) confirmed that the incident took place because of high vehicle temperature beyond the specified limit. Also Read - Delhi govt announces FREE e-bus rides for all commuters for the next three days

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 150 new electric buses from Indraprastha Depot on Tuesday. However, one of them broke down after the temperature of the vehicle rose beyond the specified limit. Also Read - Delhi govt to add 1,500 low-floor electric buses in its fleet: Check details

E-bus breaks down in Delhi

The DTC, however, said the bus stopped because of an in-built security feature and was put back on the road within two hours after a team attended to it. Also Read - Delhi to become the cheapest Indian city to charge your EV: Check the prices

“Electric Bus no 2610 had an indication of increased temperature beyond specified/designed limit and therefore the vehicle stopped automatically, due to its inbuilt safety feature. The response team reached immediately, attended to the bus, and put it on road within two hours”, said DTC in a tweet.

The DTC Karamchari Union said bus number DL 516G D2610, which was from Rohini Depot Sector 37, broke down around 4 p.m. on the day of launch.

CM Kejriwal along with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot also had a short ride on the electric bus from Indraprastha Depot to Rajghat Depot after flagging off the fleet. Kejriwal also announced a three-day free ride for commuters in these buses starting from Tuesday.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the government plans to launch more than 2,000 electric buses within a year. He further added that over the next 10 years, Rs 1,862 crore is being spent by the Delhi government.

(With inputs from IANS)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 26, 2022 11:50 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 26, 2022 11:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Electric bus in Delhi breaks down hours after being flagged off
automobile
Electric bus in Delhi breaks down hours after being flagged off
Online learning apps collected and sold children's data to Meta and Google: Report

News

Online learning apps collected and sold children's data to Meta and Google: Report

Here are the steps to follow to block a user on Google Pay

How To

Here are the steps to follow to block a user on Google Pay

BMW i4 EV launch in India today: What to expect

automobile

BMW i4 EV launch in India today: What to expect

Google TV is finally getting personalised profiles

Smart TVs

Google TV is finally getting personalised profiles

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung to exit feature phone market in India: Report

Online learning apps collected and sold children's data to Meta and Google: Report

BMW i4 EV launch in India today: What to expect

Google TV is finally getting personalised profiles

Video gaming market is slowing down, says Nvidia CEO

What is Predator spyware and how can you protect yourself

Vivo X80 Pro: Can you overlook iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 Plus which costs almost similar?

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000

How to Use Instagram baby sound and love filter tutorial

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

DTC Electric BUS: हरी झंडी मिलने के कुछ ही घंटे बाद खराब हुई DTC की इलेक्ट्रिक बस, ठीक करने में लगे 2 घंटे

Twitter पर लगा 150 करोड़ डॉलर का जुर्माना, वजह जानकर हैरान रह जाएंगे आप

Kia EV6 Booking: किआ की जबरदस्त इलेक्ट्रिक कार की बुकिंग शुरू, मिलेगी 528 किलोमीटर की रेंज

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Code 26 May 2022: इस तरह फ्री में क्लेम करें फेमस कैरेक्टर और Gloo Walls

आईफोन लवर्स होंगे 'मायूस', iPhone 14 के लिए करना पड़ेगा लंबा इंतजार!

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market
New 3D avatars have been added to Facebook, Messenger and Instagram to know more watch the video

News

New 3D avatars have been added to Facebook, Messenger and Instagram to know more watch the video
Government hackers can now break into Chrome and Android using the new Predator Spyware, to know more watch the video

News

Government hackers can now break into Chrome and Android using the new Predator Spyware, to know more watch the video
Apple launches Pride Edition 2022 Watch Bands and Watch Faces; To know more Watch the Video

News

Apple launches Pride Edition 2022 Watch Bands and Watch Faces; To know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999