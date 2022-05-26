Recently, 150 electric buses were flagged off in Delhi and just after a few hours, one of the buses broke down midway near Rohini Depot. Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) confirmed that the incident took place because of high vehicle temperature beyond the specified limit. Also Read - Delhi govt announces FREE e-bus rides for all commuters for the next three days

E-bus breaks down in Delhi

The DTC, however, said the bus stopped because of an in-built security feature and was put back on the road within two hours after a team attended to it. Also Read - Delhi to become the cheapest Indian city to charge your EV: Check the prices

“Electric Bus no 2610 had an indication of increased temperature beyond specified/designed limit and therefore the vehicle stopped automatically, due to its inbuilt safety feature. The response team reached immediately, attended to the bus, and put it on road within two hours”, said DTC in a tweet.

The DTC Karamchari Union said bus number DL 516G D2610, which was from Rohini Depot Sector 37, broke down around 4 p.m. on the day of launch.

CM Kejriwal along with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot also had a short ride on the electric bus from Indraprastha Depot to Rajghat Depot after flagging off the fleet. Kejriwal also announced a three-day free ride for commuters in these buses starting from Tuesday.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the government plans to launch more than 2,000 electric buses within a year. He further added that over the next 10 years, Rs 1,862 crore is being spent by the Delhi government.

(With inputs from IANS)