Delhi to have 80 percent electric bus fleet by 2025: CM Arvind Kejriwal
  • automobile
  • Delhi To Have 80 Percent Electric Bus Fleet By 2025 Says Cm Arvind Kejriwal
News

Delhi to have 80 percent electric bus fleet by 2025, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

automobile

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inducted 50 electric buses in Delhi’s bus fleet today. He also revealed a roadmap for DTDC’s bus services. Here’s what he said.

Highlights

  • Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inducted 50 electric buses in the UT’s bus fleet today.
  • Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi will have an all-electric fleet by 2025.
  • Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi will have 10,480 buses in its fleet by 2025.
Electric Bus in Delhi

Image: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 50 electric buses from Rajghat Bus Depot in the city on Monday. On the occasion, the Delhi CM said that the city’s will have a total of 10,480 buses plying on its streets by 2025, out of which 80 percent will be electric buses. Also Read - Nitin Gadkari unveils first ever miniature of NHEV charging stations in India

He also said that Delhi’s has a total of 7,379 buses in its fleet, which is the highest for any city. Out of these, more than 4,000 buses are being operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and over 3,000 buses are being operated via Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS). Also Read - Hero Electric to train engineers in Delhi to expand support for EVs

While flagging off the electric buses in Delhi today, Kejriwal also said that nearly 100 electric feeder buses that were earlier being operated by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) are now being taken over and run by DTC as the organisation ‘could not run them’.

Furthermore, the Delhi CM said that the Delhi government was actively working towards electrifying all the bus depots in the city. While three bus depots in the city have already been upgraded with charging points for electric buses in the city, a total of 17 bus depots will be upgraded by the end of this year. Delhi has a total of 36 bus depots that need to be electrified to provide easy charging facility for the fleet of electric buses in the city.

It is worth noting that Delhi has been working on electrifying its fleet of buses for quite some time. Last year, the Indira Gandhi International airport announced that it was planning to induct 62 electric vehicles, for its airside operations by the end of 2022. At the time, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) had said that these vehicles would include runway, taxiway and apron vehicles and that they would help the organisation to reduce 1,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

Apart from this, last year, the Delhi Government gave a green flag for the induction of 1,500 low-floor electric buses in its fleet.

  • Published Date: January 2, 2023 4:44 PM IST
