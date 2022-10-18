Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal confirmed that over 100 EV charging stations will be set up in Delhi. Out of these 100 EV stations, there will be 900 charging points and 103 battery swapping stations. This comes under the tender that was passed recently. Also Read - Indian Army plans to introduce fleet of electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions

100 EV charging stations in the next two months, says CM of Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated 11 new charging stations in Delhi which also include 73 charging points and 12 battery swapping points. So far, 29,000 charging points and 250 battery swapping stations have been put up. These charging points are available in public areas near theatres, malls, metro stations, etc.

Following this, 100 more EV charging stations have been promised by the Chief Minister in Delhi in public places. There will be 900 charging points and 103 swapping stations.

Out of these many charging stations, 70 percent will be in Delhi Metro sites. Furthermore, Kejriwal also revealed that these charging points will be set up by private entities. The government has offered land at a cheaper rate and 100KW of the electricity network.

Apart from this, the other charges that will be incurred in making the EV charging stations will be of the private entity involved in installing these stations. With this, the CM believes that Delhi has left New York and California behind since those two regions are the emerging EV market.

“The people of Delhi have left even New York and California behind in just two years in shifting to e-vehicle,” tweeted CM Arvind Kejriwal.

“We are opening a large number of charging and battery swapping stations in Delhi. The day is not far when Delhi will be known as the E-Vehicle Capital of the world,” the tweet continued.

He also touched upon the fact that how EVs are more economical than petrol or CNG vehicles. An electric scooter is said to cost only 7 paise per KM, an electric three-wheeler like Rikshaw will cost 8 paise per KM, and an electric car will cost Rs 33 paise per KM.