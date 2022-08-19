Mumbai is getting the famous double-deckers back and this time they won’t even be emitting poisonous gasses. The Mumbai double-deckers will be built by different providers. One of those providers, Switch Mobility Ltd (‘Switch’), an electric bus and light commercial vehicle company maker launched the double-decker. The electric double-decker air-conditioned bus is called Switch EiV 22. The company has received an order bank of 200 double-decker buses for BEST, Mumbai. City dwellers are expected to see the BEST double-decker electric buses from December this year. Also Read - Kia India introduces India's fastest electric charging stations for EVs

The new bus has been designed, developed, and manufactured in India. Switch electric bus claims it is equipped with the latest technology, ultra-modern design, highest safety, and best-in-class comfort features. Also Read - India gets its first air-conditioned electric double-decker bus in Mumbai

The Switch EiV 22 claims to be the world’s first – semi low-floor, air-conditioned, electric double-decker with a wider door on the rear overhang and a rear staircase. The double-decker has an aluminum body construction, to provide better performance to weight ratio and hence lower costs per passenger. Also Read - Tata Motors to provide over 900 electric buses to Bengaluru city

Passenger Capacity

The Switch electric double-decker can ferry nearly twice the number of seated passengers as a comparable single-decker bus with just 18 percent increase in kerb weight. The architecture of the double-decker uses a 650 V system – the same platform as Switch EiV 12, launched in June 2022, which is also common with Switch e1.

Powertrain

Powering Switch EiV 22 is a 231 kWh capacity, 2-string, liquid-cooled, higher density NMC chemistry battery pack with dual gun charging system. This enables the electric double decker to have a range up to 250 kms for intra city applications.

Features

The double-decker boasts wide front and rear doors, two staircases and an emergency door. It will have optimized seating for 65 passengers is the maximum number of seats to be offered in the given footprint. Each seat has a lightweight cushion and the interiors come with car-like comfort for passenger convenience.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, said, “There is a need to transform the country’s transport system from a long-term perspective. With focus on reforming urban transport, we are trying to build a low footprint and high passenger density integrated EV mobility ecosystem. Government’s vision and policies are supportive towards EV adoption with growing consumer demand for greener solutions. I would like to congratulate Switch Mobility, subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, for being the one to revive the double decker and remain committed to introducing new technologies for the benefit of passengers and society, at large.”

Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman – Switch Mobility, said, “It’s an extremely proud moment for us as we bring back the iconic double decker to India. Ashok Leyland was a pioneer among Indian manufacturers when it first launched the double decker in 1967 in Mumbai and Switch is carrying forward that legacy. With our strong expertise in double deckers, both in India and UK and with over 100 Switch electric double deckers in service on UK roads, we are happy to not only bring back this icon to life and look forward to introducing newer Electric products for the Indian and European markets, always keeping the customers at the forefront.”