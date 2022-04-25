Dubai man buys car number plate for Rs 70 crore

At Dubai’s inaugural ‘Most Noble Numbers’ charity auction, a number plate sold for a whopping amount of 3.5 million Dirhum (Rs 70 crore approx.) has become the world’s third-most-expensive number plate. The charity auction, held in Dubai, auctioned special car plate numbers, and exclusive mobile numbers.

The massively expensive number plate was sold at the ‘Most Noble Numbers’ charity auction to support the One Billion Meals campaign that provides food for those in need. Organised by Emirates Auction, in collaboration with Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA), Etisalat, and du, the auction provided an additional 53 million meals to the needy.

Among the items sold at the auction was a double-digit Dubai car number plate ‘F55’ that sold for Dh4 million (more than Rs 8.23 crore). Another car plate —V66 — also went for Dh4 million, while Y66 was sold for Dh3.8 million (more than Rs 7.91 crore).

Earlier last year, a single digit number AA9 was bid for Dh38 million (around Rs 79 crore). Raised Dh53 million (around Rs. 3 billion 35 crores) in this auction for ‘1 billion miles’.

Few days back, Chandigarh-based Honda Activa owner spent more than Rs 15 lakh to get himself super VIP ‘0001’ number plate. The man who made the audacious purchase has been identified as 42-year-old Brij Mohan. He got this fancy number in a recent auction held by the Chandigarh Registering and Licensing Authority.

As per reports on the Internet, Chandigarh Registering and Licensing Authority had put 378 fancy registration numbers on auction and generated Rs 1.5 crore. The ‘CH01- CJ-0001’ was put up for auction at a base price of Rs 500,000 and was sold at Rs 15.44 lakh.

Brij Mohan has bought this number plate to reserve it for his future vehicle, which he is planning to buy during Diwali 2022.

Recently, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the government will put ‘0001’ number plates on auction for common people to generate extra revenue for the state.