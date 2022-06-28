comscore Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard launched in India at Rs 11.49 lakh
News

Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard launched in India at Rs 11.49 lakh: All you need to know

automobile

Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard has a dry weight of 180 kg and is powered by an 803 cc L-twin engine with desmodromic distribution, which delivers 73 hp of power at 8,250 rpm and 6.7 kgm of torque at 5,750 rpm.

Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard

Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard launched in India at Rs 11.49 lakh: All you need to know

Ducati on Tuesday launched its new motorcycle dubbed as Scrambler Urban Motard at Rs 11.49 lakhs (Ex-showroom) in the Indian market. The Ducati Scrambler Uran Motard is based on the Scrambler 800 series and its users the same mechanical parts as the rest of that lineup.

Commenting on the launch, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India said, “The Scrambler Urban Motard is a motorcycle created for the Ducatisti to experience the urban environment in a fun and energetic way. The original livery of the bike is inspired by the world of street art and metropolitan graffiti, and it can’t go unnoticed thanks to its unmatched style and sporty character. The Scrambler Urban Motard is one distinctive machine in the Scrambler line up and we are happy to introduce it to our riding community!”

Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard launched

Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard features

The Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard has a dry weight of 180 kg and is powered by an 803 cc L-twin engine with desmodromic distribution, which delivers 73 hp of power at 8,250 rpm and 6.7 kgm of torque at 5,750 rpm, thus offering a brilliant performance that is never intimidating for the rider, guaranteeing agility in city traffic and fun in corners.

The chassis includes a trellis frame in black tubular steel, Kayaba suspension both at the front and at the rear and 17″ spoked wheels on which Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires are mounted in sizes of 120/70 at the front and 180/55 at the rear. Bosch Cornering ABS features as standard equipment on the bike.

Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard

Few characteristic elements that explicitly recall the world of Motard are grafted on this new paint scheme, which feature a high front mudguard, a dedicated flat seat in black with the Ducati logo and the side number plates which stand out.

The Urban Motard is also equipped as standard with a headlight with LED DRL, a hallmark of all Ducati Scrambler models, which is combined with the rear light with full LED diffusion technology.

The Scrambler Urban Motard is also designed for the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), which enables a smartphone to be connected to the bike via Bluetooth, while the USB socket positioned under the seat is standard.

  • Published Date: June 28, 2022 4:17 PM IST

