comscore Delhi govt to give up to Rs 5,500 incentive on the purchase of Electric cycles: Check guidelines
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Electric Cycle Buyers Delhi Incentive Rs 5500 Transport Automobile
News

Electric cycle buyers in Delhi to get an incentive of up to Rs 5,500: Check details

automobile

e-cycle buyers will get a purchase incentive of 25 percent of the price with a cap of maximum  Rs 5,500 a unit.

Untitled design - 2022-05-27T180628.321

To promote the usage of electric vehicles, the Delhi government has announced a scheme under which financial incentives will be provided to those buying electric cycles. The demand incentive shall be applicable for the first 10,000 e-cycles, both passenger and cargo, it said. Also Read - Electric bus in Delhi breaks down after temperature rises beyond the specified limit

According to the scheme guidelines, e-cycle buyers will get a purchase incentive of 25 percent of the price with a cap of maximum  Rs 5,500 a piece. An additional incentive of ₹ 2,000 will be given to the first 1,000 individual owners of e-cycles. Also Read - Delhi govt announces FREE e-bus rides for all commuters for the next three days

E-cargo cycles will be eligible for a purchase incentive of 33 percent of the price (not exceeding ₹ 15,000 per vehicle). Also Read - Delhi govt to add 1,500 low-floor electric buses in its fleet: Check details

“The applicable demand incentives shall be available for buyers (individuals and businesses) in the form of reimbursement which will be credited to the accounts of owners by the Transport Department, based on claims made by the buyer through the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) or dealer after the purchase of the e-cycles,” it said.

How to apply for electric cycle incentives

The application for incentive shall be made through an online platform by the OEM or dealer on behalf of the buyer and shall be credited within seven working days to the bank account of the buyer.

The demand incentives shall be payable to individual beneficiaries as well as businesses with a valid GST registration.

E-cargo cycles will also be eligible for a scrapping incentive of up to ₹ 3000 per e-cycle under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, against scrapping of old ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles.

The scrapping incentive will be given in case of the ICE vehicle being scrapped through someone authorised by the Transport Department and shall be subject to a matching contribution made by the OEM or dealer at the time of sale of the e-cycle(s).

As for the OEMs intending to seek approval of their e-cycles under the policy, they will be required to register themselves with the EV Cell of the Transport Department. The application will be processed within five working days and if found in order, the registration of OEM and eligible e-cycle models will be confirmed.

The policy stated that a unique “model code” will be generated for every eligible e-cycle model.

The guidelines state that the OEMs shall be responsible to upload production (or dispatched) data for Delhi each month, on the digital portal provided by the Transport Department.

The dealers of each approved OEM are expected to provide all information about the eligible e-cycle models approved under Delhi EV Policy and the applicable demand and scrapping incentives at the time of sale to the consumer.

It also stated that each dealer at the time of sale of vehicle to the user will collect information from the purchaser and shall also preserve one copy of all documents safely for at least three years from the date of sale.

The OEM or dealer will have to enter the ‘unique frame number’ on an online application/software, which will enable the incentive amount to be calculated automatically.

“In case of individual buyer, the name of the sale’s invoice should be strictly as per the name in Aadhaar and in case, the name of the purchaser does not match with his/her Aadhaar, he/she may be advised by the OEM or dealer to seek correction before application of incentive. Dealers will advise individual buyers to maintain/activate Aadhaar-linked bank account for disbursal of incentive directly into their account,” it said.

For a purchaser of an EV who wants to scrap their existing ICE vehicle, they will have to visit a dealer engaged in the sales of e-cycles and provide his/her old ICE vehicle along with Registration Certificate (RC).

The dealer shall accept the vehicle and RC from the e-cycle purchaser and will file an application on behalf of the buyer to the respective RTO requesting for the ICE vehicle to be scrapped and de-registered.

The RTO will render a ‘No-Objection Certificate’ (NOC) to the dealer once the application is scrutinized for no-dues on the vehicle. The scraping incentive will be paid with purchase incentive and the dealer will be responsible for scrapping of the vehicle.

The dealer will then present the NOC along with the original RC of the vehicle and the vehicle to be scrapped to an authorized scrapper at the time of scrapping.

The dealer will then receive a ‘scrapping certificate’, a piece of the chassis with an identification number and a CD evidencing the scrapping from the authorized scrapper, it said.

Further, the dealer will provide the Scrapping Certificate, CD, piece of chassis and RC to the RTO as evidence of scrapping and will then receive a final Scrapping Certificate and confirmation of de-registration from the RTO.

(With inputs from PTI)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 27, 2022 6:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Delhi Govt to offer up to Rs 5,500 incentive on buying electric cycles
automobile
Delhi Govt to offer up to Rs 5,500 incentive on buying electric cycles
Tata Motors sets record by filing maximum number of patents in a year

automobile

Tata Motors sets record by filing maximum number of patents in a year

Xbox Series S gets a special discount on Flipkart

Gaming

Xbox Series S gets a special discount on Flipkart

World landmarks turn upside down to celebrate Stranger Things

Photo Gallery

World landmarks turn upside down to celebrate Stranger Things

Microsoft working on a low-cost xbox game streaming dongle

Gaming

Microsoft working on a low-cost xbox game streaming dongle

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xbox Series S gets a special discount on Flipkart

World landmarks turn upside down to celebrate Stranger Things

Microsoft working on a low-cost xbox game streaming dongle

iPhone 14 Pro colour variant, expected price and more revealed months ahead of launch

Apple iPhone 14 Pro colour variant, expected price and more revealed ahead of launch: Check details

What is Predator spyware and how can you protect yourself

Vivo X80 Pro: Can you overlook iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 Plus which costs almost similar?

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000

How to Use Instagram baby sound and love filter tutorial

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX में शुरू हुआ Ludo Fire इवेंट, फ्री मिल रहा Newbie Devil बंडल

Hyundai Venue Facelift: खत्म होगा इंतजार, शानदार डिजाइन और दमदार फीचर्स के साथ जल्द लॉन्च होगी यह कार

Crypto Market Today (26 May 2022): Bitcoin की वैल्यू में अब आ रहा ठहराव, TopChain (TOPC) में हुई 176.70% की बढ़ोतरी

Free Fire MAX OB34 Update के बाद फ्री मिल रहे धांसू कैरेक्टर, जानें कैसे

Free Fire MAX OB34 Update के बाद इन 5 Pets का करें यूज, फिर हरेक गेम में आपको मिलेगी शानदार जीत

Latest Videos

New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details

News

New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details
Twitter launched

News

Twitter launched "Twitter Create" mini site to promote monetization opportunities for creators
Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro break shows Apple's next lead iPhone in its most detailed look, To now more watch the video

News

Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro break shows Apple's next lead iPhone in its most detailed look, To now more watch the video
BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999