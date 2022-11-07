An electric scooter from Odisha turned into ashes as it caught fire while it was parked near the storefront. The incident took place in the Sonepur district on Monday and it left the owner and the people around stunned. Also Read - Charge Plus Zone to set-up charging stations for Mahindra electric SUVs: Check details

Two-wheeler electric scooter catches fire and turns into ashes

Rabi Narayan Senapati of Ulunda parked his two-wheeler electric scooter in front of a shop and went inside to make some purchases. When he was inside, the electric scooter caught fire and was charred in no time. While the electric scooter was burning, the fire vehicle was apparently called upon, however, before the firefighter reached the spot of the incident, the two-wheeler was burned into ashes. Also Read - BYD Atto 3 electric SUV unveiled in India: Check features, booking details and more

As you can see in the image, courtesy OdishaBytes, the vehicle is almost fully burned. The exact reason for the same wasn’t revealed, but it is believed to be a battery explosion. But again, the reason why the battery exploded remains to be investigated. Also Read - Ola Diwali event: Ola Electric may launch a budget EV on October 22

Also, there are no details about the brand of the electric vehicle, nor a full picture of the EV before turning it into ashes. However, we are expecting to receive more information as the case gets investigated.

Now, this is not a rare incident as in the past, we have seen many electric scooters catching fire. The reason for the battery explosion in most cases was because of the heat generated. Some parts used in the EVs were also imported, which didn’t suit India’s hot climate, which is further the reason for the explosion.

Recently, a battery explosion killed a 7-year-old boy, and the reason behind this was the heat generated while charging. The EV was reportedly overcharged causing the back portion to catch fire.

Such incidents are happening and don’t seem to stop, but at least appear to be lower in number than before. Last month, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways imposed a penalty on electric vehicle manufacturers for the same. More policies are getting drafted to avoid such incidents.