The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways has acknowledged the latest EV fire incidents reported in a week's time. Transport minister Nitin Gadkari informed the parliament about the incidents. He told the govt about the ministry's plans to take the investigation further. During Question Hour, Nitin Gadkari told the members of the parliament that action will be taken against electric vehicle brands that will be found guilty of the recent fire incidents.

Transport minister, Gadkari said, "A total of four incidents of fire in two-wheeler EVs have been reported in the past one week and this is a very serious issue. We have ordered a forensic investigation into each of the individual events from experts of Centre for Fire Explosive, DRDO and IISc, Bengaluru."

Talking about the safety standards on EVs produced in India. The minister claimed that India’s safety standards stand at par with other global players. He claimed that the govt will take a decisive step in the right direction after the technical reasons for the accidents will be found out.

He said, "We are waiting for the report from the expert committee. After receiving the report, we will find out exactly what is the reason behind that. On the basis of that report, we will take appropriate action against the manufacturer.".

The minister did give his opinion saying that the recent spike in temperatures across the country could be the reason behind the accidents. The series of incidents started with an Ola S1 Pro burning on the roadside, just hours later a father-daughter duo suffocated to death due to a fire around an Okinawa Autotech scooter. Following these incidents, videos of two more scooters burning on the road surfaced which quickly went viral.

The minister informed that the adoption of EVs has been increasing in the country. As of March 25, over a million units of EVs have been sold in the country. According to the minister, over 10,76,420 EVs were enrolled in the country and 1,742 public charging stations were currently functional.