Electric scooter explodes in Telangana: Here’s what we know so far

Another electric scooter exploded in Telangana's Karimnagar district this week. However, no one was injured in the incident.

The internet is full of reports wherein electric scooters have caught fire in India. In some cases, owners of these electric scooters have been injured, even lost their lives. In other cases, people have escaped these incidents unscathed. Now, in yet another incident, an electric scooter caught fire in Telangana’s Karimnagar district. Also Read - Ola Electric beats Okinawa, Hero Electric to become top selling 2-wheeler EV company

According to a PTI report, the battery of an electric scooter exploded while it was being charged in Karimnagar district’s Ramadugu mandal area. The incident took place on late Sunday night in Ramachandrapur village when the owner of the EV had kept the two-wheeler outside his house for charging. Also Read - Another Okinawa electric scooter catches fire in Tamil Nadu: Everything we know so far

The report further states that the battery of the electric scooter exploded while charging, which also led some of the other parts of the vehicle to burn. No one was injured in the incident. Also Read - EV battery fire: 40-yr-old man loses life to explosion in Vijayawada, family members suffer injuries

Details about the EV remain unknown for now.

Notably, the EV incident comes weeks after an 80-year-old man dies while his wife and grandson suffered burn injuries when the battery of their electric scooter exploded in their house in Telangana’s Nizamabad town area.

As per reports, the incident took place on April 19, when the owner of the PureEV electric scooter, B Prakash, removed the battery of the EV and put it for charging in the living room of his house where his father B Ramaswamy, mother Kamalamma and son Kalyan were sleeping. He put the battery on charging at around 12AM at night and the battery exploded at around 4AM killing his father Ramaswamy. While Kamalamma and Kalyan suffered burn injuries, Prakash and his wife Krishnaveni too sustained minor injuries while trying to douse the flames.

Following the incident, the local Police registered a case IPC Section 304A causing death due to rash or negligent act against PureEV.

Separately, an investigation being carried out by the Indian government after the spate of incidents of electric scooters catching fire in the country has cited faulty battery cells and battery modules as one of primary reasons for the recent incidents in the country. Sources close to the matter told Reuters that, with Ola electric scooters, there was an issue with the battery management system. While in the case of the electric scooters by Okhinawa, there were issues with battery cells and battery modules. On the other hand, in the case of e-scooters by PureEV, the investigation identified issues with the battery casing.

  • Published Date: May 10, 2022 4:28 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 10, 2022 5:30 PM IST

