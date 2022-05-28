comscore Tesla is not coming to India anytime soon: Here’s why
Elon Musk says Tesla will not manufacture cars in India: Here’s why

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the company won't manufacture its electric vehicles in India until it is allowed to sell its services and cars first.

Tesla has been working on entering the Indian electric vehicles (EVs) market for a long time now. The news of Tesla making a entry in India first arrived back in 2019. Since then, the company has been in talks with the government for releasing its products in the country. Tesla CEO Elon Musk too has talked about making the company’ EVs available in India several times. But now it looks like Tesla enthusiasts will have wait for a long time to get their hands on the company’s EV. Also Read - Hero Electric scooter Photon catches fire, company explains what went wrong

Musk in a tweet recently explained why Tesla will not manufacture cars in India — a requirement that the government has set for the company to start selling its EVs and services in the country. Responding to a tweet on the EV maker setting up a manufacturing plant in India, Musk said that Tesla won’t manufacture cars in India unless it is allowed to sell its EVs and services first. Also Read - Does Tesla CEO Elon Musk really want to buy Twitter?

In the same thread on Twitter, the SpaceX founder also talked about the company’s Starlink internet system providing its services in the country. Responding to a question on the availability of the service in India, Musk said that the company was in talks with the government for the same.

This is not the first time that The Boring Company founder has talked about launching Tesla EVs in India. Responding to a question on the availability of Tesla EVs in India earlier this year, Musk said that the company was still trying to iron out details with the government.

It is worth noting that Tesla has been trying to enter the Indian market for quite sometime now. However, its entry has been restricted by the high import duties that the government levies on EVs in the country. For reference, India levies an import duty of 60 percent on EVs priced $40,000 or lower and of 100 percent on EVs priced more than $40,000.

  • Published Date: May 28, 2022 12:59 PM IST

