Tesla has been working on entering the Indian electric vehicles (EVs) market for a long time now. The news of Tesla making a entry in India first arrived back in 2019. Since then, the company has been in talks with the government for releasing its products in the country. Tesla CEO Elon Musk too has talked about making the company’ EVs available in India several times. But now it looks like Tesla enthusiasts will have wait for a long time to get their hands on the company’s EV. Also Read - Hero Electric scooter Photon catches fire, company explains what went wrong

Musk in a tweet recently explained why Tesla will not manufacture cars in India — a requirement that the government has set for the company to start selling its EVs and services in the country. Responding to a tweet on the EV maker setting up a manufacturing plant in India, Musk said that Tesla won’t manufacture cars in India unless it is allowed to sell its EVs and services first. Also Read - Does Tesla CEO Elon Musk really want to buy Twitter?

Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell & service cars Also Read - Tesla has the second largest stash of Bitcoins among other listed companies: Report — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2022

In the same thread on Twitter, the SpaceX founder also talked about the company’s Starlink internet system providing its services in the country. Responding to a question on the availability of the service in India, Musk said that the company was in talks with the government for the same.

We are waiting for government approval — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2022

This is not the first time that The Boring Company founder has talked about launching Tesla EVs in India. Responding to a question on the availability of Tesla EVs in India earlier this year, Musk said that the company was still trying to iron out details with the government.

We are waiting for government approval — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2022

It is worth noting that Tesla has been trying to enter the Indian market for quite sometime now. However, its entry has been restricted by the high import duties that the government levies on EVs in the country. For reference, India levies an import duty of 60 percent on EVs priced $40,000 or lower and of 100 percent on EVs priced more than $40,000.