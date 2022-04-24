comscore EV battery explosion: 40-yr-old man loses his life in Vijayawada, family members suffer injuries
News

EV battery fire: 40-yr-old man loses life to explosion in Vijayawada, family members suffer injuries

automobile

The police claimed that the explosion caused a minor fire in the house. The fire charred the air-conditioning machine and some other household articles

Photo of scooter purchased by the victim

Siva Kumar bought the new e-scooter just one day before. (Image: Uma Sudhir/ Twitter)

Another incident of an EV-related fire has claimed a life and endangered others. This time an EV battery exploded while charging, causing a fire. The accident claimed the life of a 40-year-old-man in Vijayawada city. The accident happened in the early hours of Saturday while the EV battery was charging in the person’s bedroom. Also Read - Watch video: Another electric scooter from Pure EV catches fire in Telangana

The wife of the 40-year-old-man also suffered severe burns and two children of the couple suffered from asphyxiation. While the children were stable, the woman was still under observation, according to the police. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki to launch multiple electric vehicles in India by 2025: All you need to know

According to Suryaraopet Inspector of Police V Janaki Ramaiah, the victim’s name was K Siva Kumar. He was a self-employed DTP worker and he purchased the electric bike as recent as Friday. The detachable battery of the vehicle was kept on charging in his bedroom on Friday night and it suddenly exploded in the early hours when all were fast asleep. Also Read - Okinawa dealership burns down in Tamil Nadu, here's why

The police claimed that the explosion caused a minor fire in the house. The fire charred the air-conditioning machine and some other household articles. The neighbours rushed to help the family and managed to get them out by breaking into the house. However, Siva Kumar died while being shifted to the hospital in an ambulance. His wife was admitted to a private hospital for treatment, where she was kept under 48-hour observation.


The inspector said, “The exact cause of the explosion is not known. Fire services personnel also visited the scene to determine the cause. We have also spoken to the EV company to check whether an electric short circuit could be the reason for the battery explosion.”

This accident comes just days after another similar incident in Nizamabad where an 80-year-old man lost his life when an electric vehicle battery was charging. In that incident too, the family members were injured gravely.

Since late March, there have been multiple reports of EV fires. Many of them were filmed but others were not. The consistent number of reports has pushed the govt into action. Earlier this week, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said companies found negligent will be penalised. The companies have been ordered to recall all defective EVs.

Ola CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal praised the action taken by the government regarding EV fires. Ola S1 Pro had also caught fire earlier this year, raising concerns about safety.

  • Published Date: April 24, 2022 10:50 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 24, 2022 10:53 AM IST

Best Sellers