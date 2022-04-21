comscore Electric scooter battery explosion claims one life and leaves two injured
News

EV battery explosion in Hyderabad claims one life and leaves two injured

automobile

The owners of the scooter had put the detachable battery on charge but it exploded after a few hours of charging.

Pure-EV

EV battery explosion claims one life and leaves two injured (photo for representation)

In yet another incident, an explosion in an electric vehicle (EV) battery claimed one life and left two others injured in Hyderabad. As per report, the owners of the scooter had put the detachable battery on charge but it exploded after a few hours of charging and the police have registered an FIR against the e-scooter manufacturer Pure EV.

In the past few days, electric scooters from OEMs including Okinawa, OLA, Jitendra EV, and PURE EV have caught fire.

In a statement, the company said it is cooperating with the local authorities and finding complete details from the users.

“We deeply regret the incident and offer condolences to the family of the victim. Fully cooperating with the local authorities and seeking complete details from the user. The incident happened two days ago,” Pure EV said in a statement.

“We do not have any record of sale of this vehicle or service by the user in the database. We are exploring if the vehicle was purchased through a second hand sale,” the company added.

Recently, Pure EV caught fire near Mathur Toll plaza in the Manjampakkam area outside North Chennai.

“We are investigating the incident and will do a thorough assessment. We adhere to the highest safety standards through rigorous internal testing as well as special phase change materials being implemented in our battery packs to avoid rapid fire/blast kind of scenarios,” the company said in a statement to The Economic Times recently.

Earlier this week, a video of an Ola S1 electric scooter catching fire surfaced online. The vehicle was parked on a roadside in Pune when the incident took place. Responding to the incident, the company said that it was investigating the matter.

In another incident, a father-daughter duo died in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore after their Okinawa e-bike caught fire. “As per credible sources, the media, and the local authorities, it is an evident case of short circuit due to negligence in charging the vehicle. We will wait for the complete investigation to unfold,” the company said in response to the incident.

In a third incident, an electric scooter was reported catching fire in Manapparai, Trichy. No injury was reported in this incident.

These incidents have not gone unnoticed from the central government. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has ordered a probe into the incidents of electric scooters catching fire. The probe is said to be carried by the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES).

  • Published Date: April 21, 2022 4:21 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 21, 2022 4:44 PM IST

Best Sellers