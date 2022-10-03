An electric scooter’s battery exploded in Mumbai on September 23 while charging. The explosion killed a 7-year-old boy, who succumbed to the injuries today. As per a tweet by ANI, the child “died during treatment today after getting critically injured in an e-scooter blast that occurred while it was getting charged in Vasai, Palghar”. Also Read - Ola S1 Pro electric scooter gets Rs 10,000 discount

E-scooter explosions kills a 7-year-old boy

Notably, a case has been filed at Manikpur Police Station for further investigation. The incident took place 4.30 AM and 5 AM IST on September 23 in the Ram Das Nagar area. The 7-year-old boy Shabbir Ansari was with his grandmother, sleeping, at his home in Vasai (East) suburb, when the explosion took place. He had reportedly sustained 70 percent burns but passed away earlier today. Also Read - Tata Nexon EV Max makes a new record by climbing world's highest morotable road

Maharashtra | A 7-year-old child died during treatment today after getting critically injured in an e-scooter blast that occurred while it was getting charged in Vasai, Palghar. Case registered; further investigation initiated: Manikpur Police Station Also Read - Tata Tiago EV to get regen modes, cruise control: All we know so far — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

Ansari’s father had plugged in his electric scooter’s battery for charging at around 2.30 AM, and the explosion took place at 4.30 AM. This means the battery was plugged in for charging for two hours. The police say that it is not yet known for how long was the battery put on charge. It is being speculated that the battery exploded due to overheating, however, the family thinks that the manufacturer is responsible for the faulty battery.

As per a statement by inspector Sampat Patil, Manikpur police station, “We have registered a case of accidental death. So far, we have not received any complaints from the family. The scooter is a 2021 model. An investigation is on.”

For the unversed, last month, a fire followed by an explosion in an electric two-wheeler was reported at an EV showroom in the parking of a luxury hotel in Secunderabad. The fire reportedly claimed the lives of eight people and caused injuries to around 10 or more people.