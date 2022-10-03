comscore Electric scooter blast: A 7-year-old boy succumbs to injuries due to the fire
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Ev Blast Electric 7 Year Old Boy Dies E Scooter Battery Explodes Mumbai Charging
News

EV blast: A 7-year old boy dies after e-scooter battery explodes while charging

automobile

The incident took place at 4.30 AM- 5 AM IST on September 23 in the Ram Das Nagar area. The 7-year-old boy Shabbir Ansari was with his grandmother, sleeping, at his home.

ev fire

An electric scooter’s battery exploded in Mumbai on September 23 while charging. The explosion killed a 7-year-old boy, who succumbed to the injuries today. As per a tweet by ANI, the child “died during treatment today after getting critically injured in an e-scooter blast that occurred while it was getting charged in Vasai, Palghar”. Also Read - Ola S1 Pro electric scooter gets Rs 10,000 discount

E-scooter explosions kills a 7-year-old boy

Notably, a case has been filed at Manikpur Police Station for further investigation. The incident took place 4.30 AM and 5 AM IST on September 23 in the Ram Das Nagar area. The 7-year-old boy Shabbir Ansari was with his grandmother, sleeping, at his home in Vasai (East) suburb, when the explosion took place. He had reportedly sustained 70 percent burns but passed away earlier today. Also Read - Tata Nexon EV Max makes a new record by climbing world's highest morotable road

Ansari’s father had plugged in his electric scooter’s battery for charging at around 2.30 AM, and the explosion took place at 4.30 AM. This means the battery was plugged in for charging for two hours. The police say that it is not yet known for how long was the battery put on charge. It is being speculated that the battery exploded due to overheating, however, the family thinks that the manufacturer is responsible for the faulty battery.

As per a statement by inspector Sampat Patil, Manikpur police station, “We have registered a case of accidental death. So far, we have not received any complaints from the family. The scooter is a 2021 model. An investigation is on.”

For the unversed, last month, a fire followed by an explosion in an electric two-wheeler was reported at an EV showroom in the parking of a luxury hotel in Secunderabad. The fire reportedly claimed the lives of eight people and caused injuries to around 10 or more people.

  • Published Date: October 3, 2022 6:15 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 3, 2022 6:18 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Here are top alternatives to Moto G72
Photo Gallery
Here are top alternatives to Moto G72
Apple says Watch Series 8, Ultra users might face issues with Siri, microphones

News

Apple says Watch Series 8, Ultra users might face issues with Siri, microphones

Tata Nexon to Tata Punch: Here are the top 5 best-selling Tata cars under Rs 10 lakh in India

News

Tata Nexon to Tata Punch: Here are the top 5 best-selling Tata cars under Rs 10 lakh in India

PlayStation Diwali sale 2022 revealed: Check discounts on Spider-Man, Uncharted, Horizon Forbidden West and more

News

PlayStation Diwali sale 2022 revealed: Check discounts on Spider-Man, Uncharted, Horizon Forbidden West and more

OnePlus Nord Watch launched in India: All you need to know

Wearables

OnePlus Nord Watch launched in India: All you need to know

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

EV fire near Mumbai takes life of a 7-year-old boy near Mumbai

Apple says Watch Series 8, Ultra users might face issues with Siri, microphones

Tata Nexon to Tata Punch: Here are the top 5 best-selling Tata cars under Rs 10 lakh in India

Tata Nexon to Tata Punch: Top 5 best-selling Tata cars under Rs 10 lakh in India

PlayStation Diwali sale 2022 revealed: Check discounts on Spider-Man, Uncharted, Horizon Forbidden West and more

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch video for details

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple to Skip Its October Event 2022: Know The Reason Why ?

News

Apple to Skip Its October Event 2022: Know The Reason Why ?
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches, Check Out the Video for Offers

Features

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches, Check Out the Video for Offers
WhatsApp Call Link Feature is Now Available, Watch Video for Details

News

WhatsApp Call Link Feature is Now Available, Watch Video for Details
iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Notch Now Available on ANDROID !!

Features

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Notch Now Available on ANDROID !!