A fire followed by an explosion in an electric two-wheeler at an EV showroom the parking of a luxury hotel at Secunderabad. The explosion has been captured on CCTV camera at Ruby Luxury Hotel in Secunderabad. In the video, we can see that there was smoke in what looked like a closed parking space, the smoke was followed by an explosion leading to a fire. Also Read - Kia India introduces India's fastest electric charging stations for EVs

The fire has reportedly claimed lives of eight people and caused injuries to around 10 or more people. The fire in the parking and basement cause it to spread across the entire building. In the images shared online, we can see showroom name as “Ruby Electric Scooter”.

🔴 #BREAKING | 8 killed, several feared trapped in a fire in Secunderabad, lodge residents engulfed by smoke, fire; fire may have broken out in an EV showroom pic.twitter.com/eM6gEPuatt — S K Tiwari (@stiwari1510) September 13, 2022

The Road Ministry has allegedly asked a detailed report about the fire and its probable causes. Currently, there are no details about the exact model of the electric scooter that caught fire. However, the board outside the Ruby Luxury Hotel shows the banner of Gemopai scooters. This new incident adds to a long list of the EV fires that took place earlier this year.

Poor battery cells responsible for EV fire in Secunderabad? Greater Noida based Gemopai’s EV allegedly caught fire.#Gemopai is a Joint venture between Delhi based Goreen E Mobility and China based EV manufacturer Opai Electric. pic.twitter.com/EQzk5opm0M — Chetan Bhutani (@BhutaniChetan) September 13, 2022

Companies such as PureEV, Okinawa Autotech and even Ola Electric have been under the scanner of the govt for similar EV fire accidents. However, the latest case has caused the maximum number of fatalities.

The Govt has already issued a draft notification looking toward issuing new battery safety requirements including Battery Management Systems. The draft notification was issued earlier this month.