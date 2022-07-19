Eveium Launches Three Electric Scooters Cosmo Comet And Czar With 150km Range

EVeium, a new EV two-wheeler brand has announced the launch of three new electric scooters named Cosmo, Comet and Czar. The new e-scooters will be launched under the high-speed category. Ellysium Automotives is the Auto arm of UAE-based company META4 Group. The company has introduced the new scooters under the brand EVeium. The new scooters are made in India. Also Read - Instagram users will now be able to purchase items right from the DMs: Here's how

Pricing and Availability

The new scooters are priced in the range of Rs 1.44 lakh to Rs 2.16 lakh. Also Read - Redmi K50i to launch in India on July 20: All you can expect

Here’s are the prices of all three models in India: Also Read - iQOO 10 Pro, iQOO 10 launch today: Here is what to expect

-Cosmo– Rs 1.44 lakh (Ex-Showroom India)

-Comet- Rs 1.92 lakh (Ex-Showroom India)

-Czar- Rs 2.16 lakh (Ex-Showroom India)

The booking for the new electric scooters can be done by paying a token amount of Rs 999 at all EVeium showrooms.

Cosmo

The EVeium Cosmo launched by the brand will easily clock a speed of 65 km/h. In terms of range, a rider can expect to cover over 80 km on a single full charge. The e-scooter is powered by a Lithium-ion 72V and 30Ah battery which gets fully charged in 4 hours. Cosmo comes with a 2000 W motor. The brand is offering the e-scooter in these colours: Bright Black, Cherry Red, Lemon Yellow, White, Blue, and Grey.

Comet

EVieum Comet comes with a top speed of 85km/h. It can go up to 150 km on a single full battery charge. The ride is equipped with a Lithium-ion 72V and 50Ah battery that gets fully charged in 4 hours. Comet has a 3000W motor. The e-scooter comes in these colors: Shiny Black, Matt Black, Wine Red, Royal Blue, Beige, and White.

Czar

The EVieum Czar is the most expensive and the current flagship scooter of the company. It will provide a maximum speed of 85km/hr along with a 150 km range on a full charge. The EV is packed with a lithium-ion 72V and 42Ah battery this variant too gets quickly charged in 4 hrs thus offering the best in the industry. Out of the 3 scooters, Czar has the most powerful motor among the three and it comes with 4000W capacity. The variant is available in these colours: Glossy Black, Matt Black, Glossy Red, Light Blue, Mint Green, and White.

Features

All the scooters come with features like Multiple Speed Modes (Eco, Normal and Sport), Keyless Start, Anti-Theft feature, latest LCD Display, Regenerative braking, Mobile App Connectivity, Find my Vehicle feature, Real-time Tracking, Over-speed Alert, Geofencing etc. COMET and CZAR also have the additional feature of Reverse Gear thus making the ride a complete cutting-edge technology-oriented experience.