Eveium Launches Three Electric Scooters Cosmo Comet And Czar With 150km Range

News

EVeium launches three electric scooters Cosmo, Comet and Czar starting at Rs 1.44 lakh

automobile

The EVeium Cosmo launched by the brand will easily clock a speed of 65 km/h. In terms of range, a rider can expect to cover over 80 km on a single full charge

EVieum Comet

Evieum launches three new electric scooters

EVeium, a new EV two-wheeler brand has announced the launch of three new electric scooters named Cosmo, Comet and Czar. The new e-scooters will be launched under the high-speed category. Ellysium Automotives is the Auto arm of UAE-based company META4 Group. The company has introduced the new scooters under the brand EVeium. The new scooters are made in India. Also Read - Instagram users will now be able to purchase items right from the DMs: Here's how

Pricing and Availability

The new scooters are priced in the range of Rs 1.44 lakh to Rs 2.16 lakh. Also Read - Redmi K50i to launch in India on July 20: All you can expect

Here’s are the prices of all three models in India: Also Read - iQOO 10 Pro, iQOO 10 launch today: Here is what to expect

-Cosmo– Rs 1.44 lakh (Ex-Showroom India)

-Comet- Rs 1.92 lakh (Ex-Showroom India)

-Czar- Rs 2.16 lakh (Ex-Showroom India)

The booking for the new electric scooters can be done by paying a token amount of Rs 999 at all EVeium showrooms.

Cosmo

The EVeium Cosmo launched by the brand will easily clock a speed of 65 km/h. In terms of range, a rider can expect to cover over 80 km on a single full charge. The e-scooter is powered by a Lithium-ion 72V and 30Ah battery which gets fully charged in 4 hours. Cosmo comes with a 2000 W motor. The brand is offering the e-scooter in these colours: Bright Black, Cherry Red, Lemon Yellow, White, Blue, and Grey.

Comet

Evieum launches three new electric scooters

EVieum Comet comes with a top speed of 85km/h. It can go up to 150 km on a single full battery charge. The ride is equipped with a Lithium-ion 72V and 50Ah battery that gets fully charged in 4 hours. Comet has a 3000W motor. The e-scooter comes in these colors: Shiny Black, Matt Black, Wine Red, Royal Blue, Beige, and White.

Czar

The EVieum Czar is the most expensive and the current flagship scooter of the company. It will provide a maximum speed of 85km/hr along with a 150 km range on a full charge. The EV is packed with a lithium-ion 72V and 42Ah battery this variant too gets quickly charged in 4 hrs thus offering the best in the industry. Out of the 3 scooters, Czar has the most powerful motor among the three and it comes with 4000W capacity. The variant is available in these colours: Glossy Black, Matt Black, Glossy Red, Light Blue, Mint Green, and White.

Features

All the scooters come with features like Multiple Speed Modes (Eco, Normal and Sport), Keyless Start, Anti-Theft feature, latest LCD Display, Regenerative braking, Mobile App Connectivity, Find my Vehicle feature, Real-time Tracking, Over-speed Alert, Geofencing etc. COMET and CZAR also have the additional feature of Reverse Gear thus making the ride a complete cutting-edge technology-oriented experience.

  • Published Date: July 19, 2022 11:29 AM IST

