comscore Evtric launches new EVTric Ride HS, Mighty Pro electric scooter with 120 km range
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Evtric Launches New Evtric Ride Hs Mighty Pro Electric Scooter With 120 Km Range
News

Evtric launches two new electric scooters in India: Check pricing, booking details

automobile

EVTRIC has already launched 8 products in the Indian market. These products include Ride, Axis, Mighty, Rise, Connect, Ride Pro, Mighty Pro and Ride HS

EVTRIC

EVTRIC Motors launched two electric scooters- EVTRIC Ride HS and EVTRIC Mighty Pro at the EV India Expo 2022 held at India Expo Centre. The company has launched Ride HS and Mighty Pro, which are high-speed scooters. The EVTRIC Ride HS is priced at Rs 81,838 (ex-showroom India) and EVTRIC Mighty Pro is priced at Rs 79,567 (ex-showroom India). Both the E-scooters come with lithium-ion removable batteries. Both products can be booked at the company website and at pan India dealerships. Also Read - Evtric Motors launches new Rise electric motorcycle at Rs 1.60 lakh: Check details

EVTRIC Ride HS- The high-speed e-scooter offers a top speed of 55 kmph and a range of 120 km on a single charge. It charges fully within 4 hours. The e-scooter is available in colours Red, Black, White and Grey. Also Read - 4G networks rise 36% globally in 2014; telecom companies prefer 1800Mhz band: Report

EVTRIC Mighty Pro- The high-speed scooter reaches a maximum speed of 65 kmph and is capable of covering a distance of 120 km on a single full charge. The scooter takes 4 hours to fully charge. It is available in red, white and grey colours. Also Read - Cyber crimes in India may double in 2015: Study

On the launch, Manoj Patil, Founder & MD, EVTRIC Motors affirmed “India is gradually moving towards witnessing the much-awaited EV revolution. It needs committed efforts from Indian players who come with experience and can contribute to accelerating the mission significantly. We at EVTRIC have a whole lot of relevant understanding and experience in the field of automation which we are rightfully putting to use as we innovate and bring quality EV products to the Indian audience. At this EV Expo we are launching two new products which will be a finer extension to our array of offerings. EV Expo India serves as the perfect platform to announce the same, with all the enthusiasts and industry players present to witness the new studs in our portfolio. We also have an aggressive plan and achieve the complete Make in INDIA concept, supporting the Nation, Make in INDIA Wave.

EVTRIC has already launched 8 products in the Indian market. These products include Ride, Axis, Mighty, Rise, Connect, Ride Pro, Mighty Pro and Ride HS. The brand has a network of 200 dealerships marking its presence across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Delhi- NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal. The company plans to reach 500 dealerships by the end of the ongoing fiscal.

  • Published Date: September 7, 2022 3:59 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra tipped to launch in India on September 10
Mobiles
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra tipped to launch in India on September 10
Mahindra XUV 400 EV to launch soon, will compete against Tata Nexon EV

News

Mahindra XUV 400 EV to launch soon, will compete against Tata Nexon EV

Realme Narzo 50i Prime teaser surfaces on Amazon India

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50i Prime teaser surfaces on Amazon India

Top SUV launches in India before Diwali 2022

Photo Gallery

Top SUV launches in India before Diwali 2022

Apple iPhone ban in Brazil: Company to appeal order against selling iPhones without charger

automobile

Apple iPhone ban in Brazil: Company to appeal order against selling iPhones without charger

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Evtric launches two new electric scooters in India: Check pricing, booking details

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra tipped to launch in India on September 10

Mahindra XUV 400 EV to launch soon, will compete against Tata Nexon EV

Realme Narzo 50i Prime teaser surfaces on Amazon India

Top SUV launches in India before Diwali 2022

How To Hide Online Status on WhatsApp while Chatting, Watch Video

WhatsApp Business app: A quick guidebook

Upcoming Smartphone Launches in September 2022, Check out the Video

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks, Use These Super tricks for smooth chatting

5G launch in India: Here are major announcements by Jio and Airtel

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How To Hide Online Status on WhatsApp while Chatting ?? Watch Video for the Tutorial

Features

How To Hide Online Status on WhatsApp while Chatting ?? Watch Video for the Tutorial
Hyundai Venue N Line Launched at a Metaverse Event in India, Check out the video for details

News

Hyundai Venue N Line Launched at a Metaverse Event in India, Check out the video for details
iPhone 14 will be priced less than iPhone 13, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 14 will be priced less than iPhone 13, Watch video for details
Google Pixel 7 Pro SPOTTED Ahead of its official Launch, Check out the video for details

News

Google Pixel 7 Pro SPOTTED Ahead of its official Launch, Check out the video for details