Evtric Launches New Evtric Ride Hs Mighty Pro Electric Scooter With 120 Km Range

EVTRIC Motors launched two electric scooters- EVTRIC Ride HS and EVTRIC Mighty Pro at the EV India Expo 2022 held at India Expo Centre. The company has launched Ride HS and Mighty Pro, which are high-speed scooters. The EVTRIC Ride HS is priced at Rs 81,838 (ex-showroom India) and EVTRIC Mighty Pro is priced at Rs 79,567 (ex-showroom India). Both the E-scooters come with lithium-ion removable batteries. Both products can be booked at the company website and at pan India dealerships. Also Read - Evtric Motors launches new Rise electric motorcycle at Rs 1.60 lakh: Check details

EVTRIC Ride HS- The high-speed e-scooter offers a top speed of 55 kmph and a range of 120 km on a single charge. It charges fully within 4 hours. The e-scooter is available in colours Red, Black, White and Grey. Also Read - 4G networks rise 36% globally in 2014; telecom companies prefer 1800Mhz band: Report

EVTRIC Mighty Pro- The high-speed scooter reaches a maximum speed of 65 kmph and is capable of covering a distance of 120 km on a single full charge. The scooter takes 4 hours to fully charge. It is available in red, white and grey colours. Also Read - Cyber crimes in India may double in 2015: Study

On the launch, Manoj Patil, Founder & MD, EVTRIC Motors affirmed “India is gradually moving towards witnessing the much-awaited EV revolution. It needs committed efforts from Indian players who come with experience and can contribute to accelerating the mission significantly. We at EVTRIC have a whole lot of relevant understanding and experience in the field of automation which we are rightfully putting to use as we innovate and bring quality EV products to the Indian audience. At this EV Expo we are launching two new products which will be a finer extension to our array of offerings. EV Expo India serves as the perfect platform to announce the same, with all the enthusiasts and industry players present to witness the new studs in our portfolio. We also have an aggressive plan and achieve the complete Make in INDIA concept, supporting the Nation, Make in INDIA Wave.

EVTRIC has already launched 8 products in the Indian market. These products include Ride, Axis, Mighty, Rise, Connect, Ride Pro, Mighty Pro and Ride HS. The brand has a network of 200 dealerships marking its presence across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Delhi- NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal. The company plans to reach 500 dealerships by the end of the ongoing fiscal.