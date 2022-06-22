Evtric Motors Launches New Electric Motorcycle Evtric Rise At Rs 1 60 Lakh

Evtric Motors, a Pune-based electric vehicle company, has launched a new electric motorcycle called Evtric Rise. The EV is a high-speed motorcycle and it has been launched at a price of Rs 1,59,990 (ex-Showroom India). The user can book the vehicle with a token amount of Rs 5,000. Details about the delivery timeline have still not been disclosed. The new bike is available in red and black colour. Also Read - Ola Electric car teaser revealed, hints at more than one EV: Watch video

Top speed, Range and Battery

The Evtric Rise electric bike will clock get a top speed of 70 km per hour. The company claims that the electric bike can provide a range of 110 km on a single charge. The bike is powered by a lithium-ion battery which the company claims can be fully charged within 4 hours. The bike comes with a 10amp micro charger which comes with the auto cut feature. Rise is powered by a 2000watt BLDC motor paired with a 70v/40ah lithium-ion battery. Also Read - Hindustan Motors to bring back iconic Contessa in India as an electric car: Check details

In terms of design, the bike has been given a conventional outline. In order to make it look more sporty, the company has used some sharp character lines. The bike does get LED DRLs. Also Read - New electric car launched that can run without plug-in charging for up to 7 months: View pics

Other Evtric electric two-wheelers

Currently, the Evtric brand has 3 electric scooters on Indian roads. This includes Evtric Axis, Evtric Ride, and Evtric Mighty. The company claims to have 125 touchpoints across 22 states in India.

Commenting on the brand’s first motorcycle launch, Manoj Patil, Founder & MD, Evtric Motors, “We are excited to bring our latest creation Rise, our first ‘make in India’ electric bike. The bike shall define the true quality experience for the customers who are still otherwise hesitant to switch from ICE to EV. We believe, it is a responsibility for Indian automakers to give their best to the ultimate e-Mobility mission and contribute towards the advancement of the market, and a pollution-free tomorrow. We with our years of experience in automation are well equipped to do our bit. And the new Evtric Rise is another milestone in the same direction.”