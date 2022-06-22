comscore Evtric Motors launches new electric motorcycle Evtric Rise at Rs 1.60 lakh
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Evtric Motors Launches New Electric Motorcycle Evtric Rise At Rs 1 60 Lakh
News

Evtric Motors launches new Rise electric motorcycle at Rs 1.60 lakh: Check details

automobile

In terms of design, the bike has been given a conventional outline. In order to make it look more sporty, the company has used some sharp character lines

Evtric Rise Electric bike

Electric bike Evtric Rise launched in India

Evtric Motors, a Pune-based electric vehicle company, has launched a new electric motorcycle called Evtric Rise. The EV is a high-speed motorcycle and it has been launched at a price of Rs 1,59,990 (ex-Showroom India). The user can book the vehicle with a token amount of Rs 5,000. Details about the delivery timeline have still not been disclosed. The new bike is available in red and black colour. Also Read - Ola Electric car teaser revealed, hints at more than one EV: Watch video

Top speed, Range and Battery

The Evtric Rise electric bike will clock get a top speed of 70 km per hour. The company claims that the electric bike can provide a range of 110 km on a single charge. The bike is powered by a lithium-ion battery which the company claims can be fully charged within 4 hours. The bike comes with a 10amp micro charger which comes with the auto cut feature. Rise is powered by a 2000watt BLDC motor paired with a 70v/40ah lithium-ion battery. Also Read - Hindustan Motors to bring back iconic Contessa in India as an electric car: Check details

In terms of design, the bike has been given a conventional outline. In order to make it look more sporty, the company has used some sharp character lines. The bike does get LED DRLs. Also Read - New electric car launched that can run without plug-in charging for up to 7 months: View pics

Other Evtric electric two-wheelers

Currently, the Evtric brand has 3 electric scooters on Indian roads. This includes Evtric Axis, Evtric Ride, and Evtric Mighty. The company claims to have 125 touchpoints across 22 states in India.

Commenting on the brand’s first motorcycle launch, Manoj Patil, Founder & MD, Evtric Motors, “We are excited to bring our latest creation Rise, our first ‘make in India’ electric bike. The bike shall define the true quality experience for the customers who are still otherwise hesitant to switch from ICE to EV. We believe, it is a responsibility for Indian automakers to give their best to the ultimate e-Mobility mission and contribute towards the advancement of the market, and a pollution-free tomorrow. We with our years of experience in automation are well equipped to do our bit. And the new Evtric Rise is another milestone in the same direction.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 22, 2022 2:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy F13 launched in India
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy F13 launched in India
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift to get 360-degree camera, to sport a Head Up Display: Watch video

automobile

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift to get 360-degree camera, to sport a Head Up Display: Watch video

Telegram only needs a small number of paid subscribers to cover its costs

News

Telegram only needs a small number of paid subscribers to cover its costs

Asus launches new 2-in-1 gaming laptop Flow Z13 in India: Check price, features

Laptops

Asus launches new 2-in-1 gaming laptop Flow Z13 in India: Check price, features

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus launched: Check details

News

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus launched: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Evtric Motors launches new Rise electric motorcycle at Rs 1.60 lakh: Check details

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Honda H ness CB350: Top 5 bestselling bikes between Rs 2 lakh-4 lakh in India

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Suzuki V-Strom SX 250: Top 5 bestselling bikes between Rs 2-4 lakh in India

Samsung Galaxy F13 launched in India

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift to get 360-degree camera, to sport a Head Up Display: Watch video

'Parallel Reality' Tech: Everything you need to know

Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute

How to view Saved Posts on the Instagram

WhatsApp view once feature for Photo and Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Tecno Pova 3 First look comes with 7000 mAh Battery and Triple Camera Setup- Watch Video

Hands On

Tecno Pova 3 First look comes with 7000 mAh Battery and Triple Camera Setup- Watch Video
International Yoga Day 2022: Yoga Apps available on IOS and Android, Watch the Video

News

International Yoga Day 2022: Yoga Apps available on IOS and Android, Watch the Video
Government bans the use of VPNs in India; Experts say a ban proposal will not help users

News

Government bans the use of VPNs in India; Experts say a ban proposal will not help users
Father's Day 2022: Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

Features

Father's Day 2022: Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999