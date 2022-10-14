comscore First electric vehicle from Sony, Honda is coming in 2026
News

First electric vehicle from Sony, Honda is coming in 2026

automobile

The new electric vehicle company, which is named Sony Honda Mobility, will aim to bring together the expertise of Honda and Sony.

sonyhonda_reuters

Sony Group and Honda Motors on Thursday announced the delivery of their first EVs from their joint new company in the US in 2026, and the pre-orders will begin in 2025. Also Read - Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PC with DLSS 3 support on November 18

According to Nikkei Asia, the new electric vehicles will provide music, and other connectivity features, along with driving performance and safety. Also Read - Foxconn initiated 'Mobility in Harmony' partners with Tech Mahindra to build next gen electric vehicles

The electric cars will then go on sale in Japan in 2026, and then in Europe. Also Read - Sony announces PlayStation Plus games for October 2022: Check list here

In June, Sony and Honda joined hands to establish a new company that will engage in the sale of EVs and provide services for mobility.

The new company, which is named Sony Honda Mobility, will aim to bring together the expertise of Honda and Sony.

“Based on our vision to ‘make the mobility space an emotional one’, Sony’s initiatives in the mobility business are centred around the three areas of safety, entertainment and adaptability,” Kenichiro Yoshida, Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Chairman, President and CEO, Sony Group Corporation, had said in a statement.

The new company will have Honda’s cutting-edge environmental and safety technologies, mobility development capabilities, vehicle body manufacturing technology and after-sales service management experience.

It will also have Sony’s expertise in the development and application of imaging, sensing, telecommunication, network and entertainment technology.

“At the new company, we will strive to create new value through the fusion brought about by the combination of our different industries, so please look forward to future developments,” said Toshihiro Mibe, Director, President, Representative Executive Officer and CEO, Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

— IANS

  Published Date: October 14, 2022 12:13 PM IST
