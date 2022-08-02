Force Gurkha 5-door SUV inspired by Mercedes Benz G-Class spied, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Suzuki Jimny

Force has been working on giving the Gurkha a five-door variant for some time and now the upcoming SUV has been spotted ahead of launch in India. The upcoming 5 door Gurkha will get a slightly higher ground clearance and third row side facing seats and will compete with the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-Door as well as Maruti Suzuki 5-Door Jimny. One can expect the 5-door version of the Force Gurkha to be priced at least Rs 1 lakh higher than the equivalent 3-door version of Force Gurkha. Force Gurkha 3-Door was launched in September 2021 at Rs 13.59 Lakh. This year, Force motors hiked the price of the Gurkha by Rs 51,000 in January 2022 to Rs 14.10 lakh. Also Read - Mahindra Thar 5-door to be based on Scorpio N platform, will compete against Gurkha, Jimny

The 5-door Force Gurkha will come with circular LED DRLs around the headlamps, pronounced bonnet, roof mounted carrier, rear washer wiper, boot mounted spare wheel and a snorkel. As per latest images, the SUV will get powered windows on the front, an aftermarket Kenwood infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, and not a lot more. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Jimny 4×4 SUV spotted in Mumbai ahead of India launch

The 5-Door Force Gurkha will come with the same 2.6L turbo diesel engine paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The oil burner will deliver a peak power of 90bhp at 3,200rpm and 250Nm at 1,400rpm. For those who are unaware, the 3-Door Gurkha measures 4116mm in length, 1812mm in width, and stands tall at 2075mm. It has a wheelbase of 2400mm and is 205mm high off the ground. Upcoming Gurkha 5-Door to be longer to accommodate another row of seating. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door may debut at Auto Expo 2023 in India, will compete against Thar, Force Gurkha

Force Gurkha 5-Door Alternative 1: Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki is also working on a new long-wheelbase version of Jimny, which is expected to make its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. Maruti Suzuki has already started manufacturing the 3-door Jimny for export markets. However, as per a new report India will get the 5-door version, which is expected to come in 5-seat and 7-seat configurations.

Force Gurkha 5-Door Alternative 1: Mahindra Thar 5-Door

In addition, Mahindra confirmed that the upcoming 5-door version of the Mahindra Thar will be based on the same platform. The Thar 5-door would come with a dedicated door for rear seat passengers and there will be more space on the inside. The overall dimensions of the 5-door Thar will be more than the current version.

The new Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to offer more stability on the road than the 3-door model, thanks to stiffer platform, new penta-link suspension and wider track. For those who are unaware, the 3-door Thar sits under 4 meters in length, while the 5-door model will measure around 4.3 meters in length. The Scorpio N measures 4.7 meters in length, and has 60mm wider track than the Thar.