Force Gurkha 5-Door SUV with 13 seats spotted in India, may launch soon: Check details

Force Motors is said to be working on a 5-door version of the Force Gurkha and now in a recent development a Force Gurkha 5-door with an extended wheelbase as well as 13 seats was spotted. As per images, 13 seater Gurkha is longer than the 5-door Gurkha test mules spotted earlier. Currently, there is only a three-door, four-seat version of the SUV available. A 5-door model that the company is testing will likely go on sale soon.

The Gurkha five-door vehicle has been spotted with two side-facing rear bench seats and centre bench seats, which together can hold 13 passengers. According to a search of the number on the mParivahan portal, The vehicle is registered to Force Motors Ltd and registered one month ago. The 13-seater Gurkha is equipped with a snorkel, windscreen bar, back ladder, and 18-inch alloy wheels, among other features.

The 5-Door Force Gurkha will come with the same 2.6L turbo diesel engine paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The oil burner will deliver a peak power of 90bhp at 3,200rpm and 250Nm at 1,400rpm. For those who are unaware, the 3-Door Gurkha measures 4116mm in length, 1812mm in width, and stands tall at 2075mm. It has a wheelbase of 2400mm and is 205mm high off the ground. Upcoming Gurkha 5-Door to be longer to accommodate another row of seating.

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly working on a new long-wheelbase version of Jimny, which is expected to make its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. Maruti Suzuki has already started manufacturing the 3-door Jimny for export markets. However, as per a new report India will get the 5-door version, which is expected to come in 5-seat and 7-seat configurations. The Jimny 5-door will be around 3,850mm in length, 1,645mm in width and 1,730mm in height. With this length, the Jimny will be closer to Maruti Suzuki Swift in terms of length. However, the wheelbase is considerable at 2550 mm. The five-door version is expected to get more boot space compared to the three-door variant.

In addition, Mahindra confirmed that the upcoming 5-door version of the Mahindra Thar will be based on the same platform. The Thar 5-door would come with a dedicated door for rear seat passengers and there will be more space on the inside. The overall dimensions of the 5-door Thar will be more than the current version. The new Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to offer more stability on the road than the 3-door model, thanks to stiffer platform, new penta-link suspension and wider track. For those who are unaware, the 3-door Thar sits under 4 meters in length, while the 5-door model will measure around 4.3 meters in length. The Scorpio N measures 4.7 meters in length, and has 60mm wider track than the Thar.