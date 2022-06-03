comscore Ford to invest $3.7 billion for production of EVs, gas-powered vehicles
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Ford To Invest 3 7 Billion For Production Of Evs Gas Powered Vehicles Check Details
News

Ford to invest $3.7 billion for production of EVs, gas-powered vehicles: Check details

automobile

Ford officials said the company will receive incentive packages of about $150 million and about $200 million from Michigan and Ohio, respectively.

ford

Ford to invest $3.7 billion for production of EVs, gas-powered vehicles: Check details (image: Pixabay)

Ford Motor has announced that it will invest $3.7 billion in assembly plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri for production of both electric and gasoline-powered vehicles. Ford, whose shares were up 2.4% in afternoon trading, said $2.3 billion of the total investment will be spent on EVs, part of the $50 billion in EV spending through 2026 it had previously outlined. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio-N to Kia EV6: List of cars launching in June

Ford officials said the company will receive incentive packages of about $150 million and about $200 million from Michigan and Ohio, respectively. As part of the investments, the Michigan-based automaker said it will add more than 6,200 hourly jobs and convert 3,000 temporary workers into full-time employees who will receive healthcare benefits and higher pay. It also will add a new electric commercial vehicle to its lineup mid-decade. Also Read - Apple Car development: Ford veteran joins Apple team

Ford in March said it was boosting its spending on EVs to $50 billion through 2026, up from $30 billion previously. It also said it would run its EV and internal combustion engine (ICE) businesses as separate units in a move aimed at catching EV industry leader Tesla (TSLA.O). Also Read - Apple’s EV routing feature is coming to Ford Mach Mustang Mach-E via Apple Maps

The company has said it plans to build more than 2 million EVs a year globally by the end of 2026, about one-third of its global production. U.S. President Joe Biden issued an executive order in August setting a goal for automakers selling 50% of new vehicles by 2030 as electric or plug-in hybrid models.

Biden said in a statement that Ford’s announcement on “electric vehicles is great news for American workers.” He said Ford’s announcement “isn’t an accident” but stems from U.S. investments in electric vehicle charging infrastructure and the battery supply chain.

Ford on Thursday said it will invest $2 billion at three plants in Michigan to increase production of the new F-150 Lightning pickup truck to 150,000 – an action it previously outlined in April – as well as build new gas-powered versions of the Ranger pickup and Mustang sports car. The new jobs in the state will total 3,200.

Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford’s Ford Blue internal combustion division, said the new investment would boost its EV production plans but added “for the millions of loyal Ford customers who aren’t ready to go electric yet, who will want and need Ford’s great gasoline-powered vehicles for years to come, we will continue to build great new, iconic vehicles.”

The company’s Ohio operations will see $1.6 billion in investment and the creation of almost 1,900 jobs, including the new commercial vehicle. The company did not provide details on the vehicle to be built in Avon Lake, but Auto Forecast Solutions said it will be the next generation of the e-Transit van, starting in 2026.

About $100 million will be spent in Missouri to add 1,100 workers for a third shift at an assembly plant outside Kansas City to boost production of the electric and gas Transit vans, Ford said.

Ford employed about 56,000 U.S. hourly workers at the end of 2021. They are represented by the United Auto Workers union, with which Ford will negotiate a new labor agreement next year.

Ford also said $1 billion of Thursday’s total will be spent over the next five years to “improve workplace environments” in the plants, including providing better access to healthy food, installing EV chargers in parking lots, and improved security and lighting in plant parking lots.

Reuters

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 3, 2022 5:11 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 3, 2022 5:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Musk announces hiring freeze for Tesla, may layoff 10 percent employees: Report
News
Musk announces hiring freeze for Tesla, may layoff 10 percent employees: Report
Govt expected to roll out indeginious 5G tech in India by August

Telecom

Govt expected to roll out indeginious 5G tech in India by August

Top Netflix films and shows to look out for this month

Photo Gallery

Top Netflix films and shows to look out for this month

iPhone 14 series to feature increased base RAM of 6GB

Mobiles

iPhone 14 series to feature increased base RAM of 6GB

Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition to launch soon

Mobiles

Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition to launch soon

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Ford to invest $3.7 billion for production of EVs, gas-powered vehicles

Musk announces hiring freeze for Tesla, may layoff 10 percent employees: Report

Govt expected to roll out indeginious 5G tech in India by August

iPhone 14 series to feature increased base RAM of 6GB

Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition to launch soon

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Smartwatches under Rs 2000

Here are the Dizo Watch S alternatives you can consider buying

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India
How to Auto Delete Youtube History

Features

How to Auto Delete Youtube History
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details

News

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details
WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

Features

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999