comscore Delhi commuters can enjoy free e-bus rides across city, starting today: All you need to know
News

Delhi govt announces FREE e-bus rides for all commuters for the next three days

automobile

Delhi government has urged people to ride its e-buses, take a selfie, and post them with the hashtag #IrideEbus on their Instagram, Twitter and Facebook handles.

Untitled design - 2022-05-24T114850.158

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has flagged off 150 electric buses in the city. Starting today, commuters will be able to ride fro free on these buses across the city for the next three days. As per the official statement, Delhi is going to equal the national record of inducting the most number of buses simultaneously with the addition of 150 electric buses to its fleet, it added. Also Read - Delhi govt to add 1,500 low-floor electric buses in its fleet: Check details

For the unversed, Kejriwal recently gave a green flag for the induction of 1,500 low-floor electric buses in its public transportation fleet. 10 sites across the city are also allocated to agencies for setting up Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations and battery swapping stations by the government. This order comes under Delhi EV Policy 2020, an official said in a statement. Also Read - Ola Electric beats Okinawa, Hero Electric to become top selling 2-wheeler EV company

Free e-bus rides in Delhi starting today

The people of Delhi will be able to travel free of cost for three days — from May 24 to May 26 — in the electric buses plying on the roads of Delhi. These buses emit zero smoke, have CCTV cameras, GPS, 10 panic buttons, ramps for differently-abled, etc. Also Read - Watch Video: Angry man in Maharashtra ties Ola electric scooter to donkey, parades it around town

Free e-bus rides routes

Three depots at Mundela Kalan, Rajghat and Rohini Sector-37 have been completely electrified and are ready to house these 150 new buses. The 150 remaining buses are also expected to be inducted in the coming month, it said.

These buses will run on major routes of Delhi, including Route No. 502 between Mori Gate and Mehrauli Terminal and the IP Depot -Connaught Place – Safdarjung – South Extension -Ashram – Jangpura -India Gate route.

The government also urged people to ride its e-buses, take a selfie, and post them with the hashtag #IrideEbus on their Instagram, Twitter and Facebook handles. The top three entries will have a chance to win an iPad.

The transport department in an official communication on Monday said, “All the officers and the operational crew of DTC may be informed accordingly and not to insist commuters for purchase of tickets, during the aforesaid period of 03 days in all pure electric buses of DTC.” A DTC official said free travel is being offered to encourage people to promote e-buses.

“It’s being done to motivate people and to spread awareness about the e-buses. With the addition of 150 buses, e-buses fleet will go up to 152,” the official added.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot was quoted in the statement saying, “We really want people to travel in these buses, experience the comfort and spread the word. I’ve personally driven and traveled in these buses, now you can also ride in these buses which are synonyms of zero pollution, zero noise, maximum comfort.”

(With inputs from PTI)

  • Published Date: May 24, 2022 11:59 AM IST

