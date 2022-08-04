comscore Goodbye Ola, Uber? Delhi planning new premium app-based bus service
Goodbye Uber, Ola? Delhi planning new app-based premium bus service

Considering it will be premium, we expect it to have a booking system of sorts. The primary goal is to reduce dependence on private vehicles for daily transportation

Luxury Bus

Premium buses to soon run in Delhi. (Image Credit: Wanderu, just for representational purposes)

Delhi NCR roads are packed with cars and buses like most metro cities in the country. These packed roads are often one of the main reasons for air pollution in the city. In order to tackle the situation, the Delhi govt is planning to introduce a new premium bus service that will be app-based and it will be aimed at people who are either taking cabs on a daily basis from platforms like Ola and Uber, or those who drive their own personal cars. The Delhi chief minister explained the new plan and claimed that the state govt is looking for feedback on it.

In a statement, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “We wish to provide good quality premium bus service so that people leave their pvt vehicles and use public tpt. Discussed App based bus aggregator scheme wid tpt dept. We will seek public feedback on the same.”

How will the new Bus aggregator service work?

The govt will be offering the service via Bus aggregators who will need to have at least a fleet of 50 busses to ply on the roads. These busses have been envisioned to have all the luxuries and facilities that are often lacking in normal DTC busses. It is expected to be a ‘seats-only’ option.

The bus aggregators will have to register with the online browser app-based platform. The user will be able to check the availability of a bus as well as pay for the ride via the app itself. Different routes will be highlighted within the app. If the aggregator wants to include a new route, they will need a nod from the transport department.

Considering it will be premium, we expect it to have a booking system of sorts. The primary goal is to reduce dependence on private vehicles for daily transportation. If the execution is done according to the plan, commuters may have a new option soon to travel within the capital.

Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal also talked about the existing fleet of buses in Delhi and how they plan to enhance the efficiency by “Route rationalisation”.

Kejriwal said, “How to use existing fleet of buses in Delhi most efficiently? How many more buses do we need? How to integrate all modes of tpt? Today, I had a discussion wid senior officials of transport dept on “Route rationalisation” proposal. We will soon seek public feedback on the same.”

  • Published Date: August 4, 2022 4:51 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 4, 2022 4:54 PM IST

