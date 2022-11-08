Govt amends guidelines for EV charging infrastructure

The Power Ministry on Monday amended the guidelines for charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, under which public charging stations would have the feature of prepaid collection of service charges with the time of the day rates and discounts for solar hours. Also Read - Delhi will have 100 EV charging stations and 900 charging points in 2 months: CM Arvind Kejriwal

In addition to this, a committee under the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) would recommend to the states the ceiling limit of service charges to be levied. Also Read - Indian Army plans to introduce fleet of electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions

The panel would also recommend the time of the day rate for service charges as well as the discount to be given for charging during solar hours. Also Read - Hero Vida V1 bookings start in India: Check price, features

The guidelines had been issued in January this year with the aim of enabling faster adoption of electric vehicles and providing affordable tariff, chargeable from charging station operators and electric vehicle owners.

–IANS