Ola Electric, Okinawa, Pure EV under fire as Government Sends Show Cause Notice

comscore Ola Electric, Okinawa, Pure EV under fire, Government sends show cause notice
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Government Sends Show Cause Notice To Ola Electric Okinawa And More Electric Scooter Makers
News

Government sends show cause notice to Ola Electric, Okinawa and more electric scooter makers

automobile

Centre has now sent show cause notices to EV manufacturers like Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech and Pure EV, among others, warning them why a penal action should not be taken against them.

Ola S1 Pro

Ola Electric, Okinawa, Pure EV under fire, Government Sends Show Cause Notice

Alarmed at the unabated EV fire incidents, the Centre has now sent show cause notices to EV manufacturers like Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech and Pure EV, among others, warning them why a penal action should not be taken against them for delivering faulty electric two-wheelers to the public. Also Read - Ola Electric slips to fourth spot as EV registrations fall amid fire fears: Check details

Reliable sources said that the EV makers have been given time till July end to respond in detail to the notices. Once the responses are in, the government will decide which penal action is to be taken, if any, against the EV makers at fault. Also Read - Okinawa electric scooter showroom catches fire in Mangaluru, several scooters destroyed

Last month, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), which comes under the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry, sent notices to Pure EV and Boom Motors after their e-scooters exploded in April. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is also awaiting responses from EV makers on show cause notices sent to them. Also Read - Okinawa announces launch of its biggest electric vehicle factory in India: Check details

The preliminary findings from the government-constituted probe committee on EV fires also identified issues with battery cells or design in nearly all of the electric two-wheeler fire incidents in the country. The experts found defects in battery cells as well as battery design in nearly all EV fires.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which was earlier tasked with investigating electric two-wheeler fire incidents by the Road Transport and Highways Ministry, also found serious defects in the EV two-wheeler batteries.

These defects occurred because the electric two-wheeler manufacturers like Okinawa Autotech, Pure EV, Jitendra Electric Vehicles, Ola Electric and Boom Motors may have used “lower-grade materials to cut costs”, the DRDO probe had revealed.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has now issued new performance standards for lithium-ion batteries to safeguard the consumers amid the rising EV fire episodes in the country.

Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari has already warned EV makers of strict action if they are found negligent.
“If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered,” he had tweeted.

IANS

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 5, 2022 2:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 73,999: Check availability
Laptops
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 73,999: Check availability
Oppo Reno8, Oppo Reno8 Pro to arrive in India on July 18

Mobiles

Oppo Reno8, Oppo Reno8 Pro to arrive in India on July 18

Apple Watch Series 8 will feature a larger and brighter display

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 8 will feature a larger and brighter display

Vivo India offices raided by Enforcement Directorate under money laundering act

News

Vivo India offices raided by Enforcement Directorate under money laundering act

Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 60,000 in July on these cars

Deals

Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 60,000 in July on these cars

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Ola Electric, Okinawa, Pure EV under fire as Government Sends Show Cause Notice

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition design revealed ahead of launch

Ather 450X facelift version to launch soon: All we know so far

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 73,999: Check availability

Oppo Reno8, Oppo Reno8 Pro to arrive in India on July 18

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

How to Archive emails in Windows outlook

Top 5 upcoming Smartphones in July

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

Features

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home
Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not

News

Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not
Steps for How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook, Watch the video

Features

Steps for How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook, Watch the video
Steps for How to Archive emails in Windows outlook, To know more Watch the video

Features

Steps for How to Archive emails in Windows outlook, To know more Watch the video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999