Greta Electric Scooters announced the launch of the Greta Harper ZX Series-I. The Greta Harper ZX Series-I can be purchased with the choice of battery and charger of the user. This will help further reduce the effective price of the scooter for the buyer. Also Read - New TVS iQube long range electric scooter to launch today: Here's what to expect

Greta Harper ZX Series-I Price

The base price of Greta Harper ZX Series-I will be ₹41,999 (ex-showroom). Keep in mind that this price excludes the battery and charger costs. The cheapest battery on offer is Rs 17,000. Greta Harper ZX Series-I comes in Midnight Green, Jet Black, Glossy Grey, Majestic Magenta, True Blue and Candy White colours. The company offers a 3-year battery warranty with the battery. Also Read - Hero Electric partners with Revfin to jointly finance 2,50,000 electric 2 wheelers

Battery and Charger Price

Here are the prices of the battery, in accordance with the user’s choice:

V2 48v-24Ah for 60 km per charge ( ₹ 17,000 – ₹ 20,000)

V3 48v-30Ah for 100 km per charge (₹ 22,000 – ₹ 25,000)

V2+60v-24Ah for 60 kms per charge (₹ 21,000 – ₹ 24,000)

V3+60v-30Ah for100 kms per charge (₹ 27,000 – ₹ 31,000)

Depending on the customer’s choice, the price of the charger would range from ₹ 3000 to ₹ 5000. Also Read - Electric scooter explodes in Telangana: Here’s what we know so far

Greta Harper ZX Seies-I Booking

Pre-booking of Greta Harper ZX Series -I has begun at Greta Experience Studios. Greta Electric has also announced a pre-booking offer of ₹ 2,000. Greta claims that the vehicle will get delivered to the customers within 45-75 days as per the booking sequence.

Greta Harper ZX Series-I Powertrain & Battery

The new electric scooter is powered by BLDC motor and the scooter works with 48-60 Volt Li-Ion battery variants. Greta Electric offers an optimized charger technology that it claims a full charge in 5 hours Greta Harper ZX Series-I. The company claims it can provide up to 80 percent charge in 3 hours. The company claims that the Greta Harper ZX Series-I can be turbocharged from any power plug.

Driving Range

The scooter gets three riding modes, Eco, City and Turbo Mode. The top configuration of the vehicle will run 100 Kms per charge in Eco Mode, 80 Kms per charge in City Mode, and 70 Kms per charge in Turbo Mode.

Design and Features

The Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter gets daytime running light on the front, an electronic braking system, anti theft alarm system, and Smart Shift feature. Additionally, the scooter gets cruise control, wireless controller, highway lights (all turn lights flash together with buzzer), side indicator buzzer, and LED meter with trip reset.

Features

The Greta Harper ZX Series-I comes with reverse drive mode, 3-speed drive mode, LED digital instrument cluster display, and keyless start. It also gets a front glove box, Find My Vehicle Alarm and a USB port (2.0 USB).

Additionally you’ll get Ignition/Child Lock, Park Mode, fixed reverse speed limit, and IP65 waterproofing.