Greta Electric Scooters, an EV company from Gujarat has announced that it will be launching its next electric scooter. Greta Electric Scooters released a new teaser video for the new scooter that will be announced soon. Also Read - Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter

Greta Electric Scooters Founder, Raj Mehta tweeted the new teaser. In that tweet he said, “Something new in the anvil! We are really excited about this. Are you?? Follow this space for more updates”. The video was also shared by the company’s official Twitter handle. Also Read - Tata Motors sets new record by delivering over 700 EVs in a single day

In the video, we get a glimpse of the new electric scooter and even some features. The scooter gets a digital screen that shows the speed of the scooter, the range, and even battery percentage. There is a huge tail-light assembly with relatively small side indicators. Also Read - Govt to take action against EV brands found responsible for electric scooters catching fire

We get a glimpse of the handlebar and all buttons and switches. The scooter will also get a key fob with remote locking feature. The headlight assembly is surrounded by daytime running lights.

Greta Electric is expected to bring this high-speed scooter to the Indian market soon. The company has launched a total of four electric scooters in the past three years. All scooters have a claimed range of 100 km per charge.

The new scooter will be competing with a host of electric scooter makers such as Hero Electric, Ola Electric, Ather Energy and more. The EV sector registered a strong growth last fiscal year. However, manufacturers are off to a rough start with numerous fire incidents happening in a short span. The summer heat will put to test some of the most popular products in the country. Safety will become the paramount feature buyers will be looking out for.