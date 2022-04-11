comscore Greta Electric teases launch of new scooter: Watch video
News

Greta electric scooter teased ahead of launch: Watch video

automobile

The new electric scooter will be competing with a host of electric scooter makers such as Hero Electric, Ola Electric, Ather Energy and more

Greta Electric Scooter

Greta Electric Scooter teaser revealed

Greta Electric Scooters, an EV company from Gujarat has announced that it will be launching its next electric scooter. Greta Electric Scooters released a new teaser video for the new scooter that will be announced soon. Also Read - Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter 

Greta Electric Scooters Founder, Raj Mehta tweeted the new teaser. In that tweet he said, “Something new in the anvil! We are really excited about this. Are you?? Follow this space for more updates”. The video was also shared by the company’s official Twitter handle. Also Read - Tata Motors sets new record by delivering over 700 EVs in a single day

In the video, we get a glimpse of the new electric scooter and even some features. The scooter gets a digital screen that shows the speed of the scooter, the range, and even battery percentage. There is a huge tail-light assembly with relatively small side indicators. Also Read - Govt to take action against EV brands found responsible for electric scooters catching fire

We get a glimpse of the handlebar and all buttons and switches. The scooter will also get a key fob with remote locking feature. The headlight assembly is surrounded by daytime running lights.

Greta Electric is expected to bring this high-speed scooter to the Indian market soon. The company has launched a total of four electric scooters in the past three years. All scooters have a claimed range of 100 km per charge.

The new scooter will be competing with a host of electric scooter makers such as Hero Electric, Ola Electric, Ather Energy and more. The EV sector registered a strong growth last fiscal year. However, manufacturers are off to a rough start with numerous fire incidents happening in a short span. The summer heat will put to test some of the most popular products in the country. Safety will become the paramount feature buyers will be looking out for.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 11, 2022 10:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Netflix rolls out 'Two Thumbs Up' feature: How it works
Apps
Netflix rolls out 'Two Thumbs Up' feature: How it works
UPI fraud: Don't make these silly mistakes while making online payment

How To

UPI fraud: Don't make these silly mistakes while making online payment

Samsung Galaxy device owners beware! New flaw can delete all data

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy device owners beware! New flaw can delete all data

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds launch date revealed: What to expect

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds launch date revealed: What to expect

Apple might introduce iOS 16 with health tracking features at WWDC 2022

News

Apple might introduce iOS 16 with health tracking features at WWDC 2022

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

UPI fraud: Don't make these silly mistakes while making online payment

Google bans Apps from Store that are Secretly Collecting users data

Samsung Galaxy device owners beware! New flaw can delete all data

Apple might introduce iOS 16 with health tracking features at WWDC 2022

Elon Musk will no longer be a part of Twitter board

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April

Explained: What is Tata Neu, why Tata Group built it

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

Related Topics

Related Stories

India-bound electric car Kia EV6 spotted undisguised on Hyderabad roads

automobile

India-bound electric car Kia EV6 spotted undisguised on Hyderabad roads
Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter

automobile

Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter
Tata Motors sets new record by delivering over 700 EVs in a single day

automobile

Tata Motors sets new record by delivering over 700 EVs in a single day
Tata Motors to reveal a new Electric SUV concept on April 6

automobile

Tata Motors to reveal a new Electric SUV concept on April 6
Govt to take action against EV brands after fire accidents

automobile

Govt to take action against EV brands after fire accidents

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo X Fold और Vivo X Note स्मार्टफोन हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

मिर्जापुर की फेम ऐक्ट्रेस ने खरीदी Mercedes-Benz E-Class, जानिए कितनी महंगी है यह कार

Vivo Pad टैबलेट हुआ लॉन्च, 8GB RAM के साथ मिल रही 8040mAh की बैटरी

Elon Musk की तरफ Koo App ने बढ़ाया दोस्ती का हाथ, कहा- Twitter नहीं इस मामले में हम हैं सबसे आगे

Yamaha MT15 v2.0 बाइक भारत में हुई लॉन्च, जानिए कितनी है कीमत

Latest Videos

Google bans Apps from Store that are Secretly Collecting users data, Watch Video to know about the banned apps

News

Google bans Apps from Store that are Secretly Collecting users data, Watch Video to know about the banned apps
What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch

Features

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch
Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System

News

Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System
Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in

News

Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in

News

Greta electric scooter teased ahead of launch: Watch video
automobile
Greta electric scooter teased ahead of launch: Watch video
UPI fraud: Don't make these silly mistakes while making online payment

How To

UPI fraud: Don't make these silly mistakes while making online payment
Google bans Apps from Store that are Secretly Collecting users data

News

Google bans Apps from Store that are Secretly Collecting users data
Samsung Galaxy device owners beware! New flaw can delete all data

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy device owners beware! New flaw can delete all data
Apple might introduce iOS 16 with health tracking features at WWDC 2022

News

Apple might introduce iOS 16 with health tracking features at WWDC 2022

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers