GT Force electric scooters GT Soul Vegas, GT Drive Pro launched in India starting at Rs 47,370

GT Force an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has announced the release of two GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro. The electric two-wheeler manufacturing start-up GT Force has other EV offerings. The electric scooter company has a total of eight products on offer. Also Read - GT Force launches two new electric scooters at starting price of Rs 49,996: Check details

Price & Availability

GT Soul Vegas Lead-Acid- 47,370 (Ex-Showroom India)

GT Soul Vegas Lithium-ion- 63,641 (Ex-Showroom India)

GT Drive Pro Lead-Acid – 67,208 (Ex-Showroom India)

GT Drive Pro Lithium-ion – 82,751 (Ex-Showroom India)

GT-Force has a distributor network in India to 80 cities, clocking over 100 dealerships. The company claims to have a monthly production capacity of 5,000 units, the electric vehicle start-up has presence in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan.

GT Soul Vegas

GT Soul Vegas will be available for Rs 47,370 (Lead-Acid) and Rs 63,641 (Lithium-ion). This GT-Force e-scooter is in the low-speed category. The company claims it is designed for short-distance travel and has a top speed of 25 km/h. The product is available in two versions: lead-acid battery – 60V 28Ah and lithium-ion battery – 60V 26Ah, with a range of 50-60km on lead-acid and 60-65km on lithium-ion per charge. It takes 7-8 hours for lead-acid and 4-5 hours for the lithium-ion variant to fully charge. The model features a BLDC motor and a tubular frame.

The scooter has a kerb weight of 95 kg (lead-acid) and 88 kg (lithium-ion), both GT Soul Vegas variants have a loading capacity of 150 kg. A seat height of 760mm, and an exceptional ground clearance of 170mm. Other notable features include an anti-theft alarm, reverse mode, cruise control system, ignition lock start, hydraulic telescopic front suspension, and dual tube technology in the rear suspension. GT Soul Vegas is available in three colours (Glossy Red, Grey and Orange) to accommodate the preferences of various customers. The product comes with an 18-month motor warranty, one-year lead battery warranty, and a three-year lithium-ion battery warranty.

GT Drive Pro

GT Drive Pro has been launched by GT-Force at Rs 67,208 (Lead-Acid) and Rs 82,751 (Lithium-ion), in the slow-speed category. It is made for short-distance travel and has a top speed of 25 km/h. GT Drive Pro is available in Lead-acid Battery 48V 28Ah and Lithium-ion 48V 26Ah batteries, with a range of 50-60kms on Lead-acid and 60-65kms on lithium-ion per charge. It takes 7-8 hours for lead-acid and 4-5 hours for the lithium-ion variant to get fully charged.

The GT Drive Pro With a kerb weight of 85 kg, GT Drive Pro has a loading capacity of 140 kg. It comes with a seat height of 760mm, and a ground clearance of 170mm, which makes it in sync with the requirements of city dwellers.

It offers features such as central locking with an anti-theft alarm, parking mode, reverse mode and mobile charging with auto cutoff. GT Drive Pro is available in 4 colors as White/Blue/Red/Chocolate and comes with an 18-month motor warranty, a one-year lead battery warranty, and a three-year lithium battery warranty.