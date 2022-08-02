comscore GT Force launches two new electric scooters at starting price of Rs 49,996: Check details
GT-Force claims that it has already expanded its distributor network to 80 cities in India with over 100 dealerships. The company has a monthly production capacity of 5000 units

GT One Electric Scooter

GT One Electric Scooter

A new EV startup GT Force has launched two new electric scooters in India. The two electric scooters are GT Soul and GT One. The electric scooters start at a price of Rs 49,996 (ex-showroom). Both electric scooters fall in the category of low-speed scooters. Also Read - EV battery pack shipments to reach 30 million in five years: Report

GT Soul, GT One Price

The GT Soul – Rs 49,996(ex-Showroom India) Also Read - EV charging facilities are considerably lower than numbers of EVs in India: Report

GT One – Rs 59,800 (ex-Showroom India) Also Read - Seven electric bikes catch fire while charging in Pune

GT Soul is available in Red/Black/White/Silver colours and the GT One is available in Matt Red/Black/White/Silver colours.

Availability

GT-Force claims that it has already expanded its distributor network to 80 cities in India with over 100 dealerships. The company has a monthly production capacity of 5000 units. Currently, the brand has a presence in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan.

GT Soul

GT Soul Electric Scooter

The Soul comes with a top speed of 25 km/h. The product is available with two versions of batteries: Lead 48V 28Ah and Lithium 48V 24Ah batteries. The scooter offers a range of 50-60kms on lead and 60-65kms on lithium per charge. The model comes with a BLDC motor and is built on tubular frame.

The GT Soul weighs just 95kg and has a loading capacity of 130 kg. The seat height of the scooter is 760mm, and ground clearance of 185mm. Features include central locking with an anti-theft alarm, parking mode, and reverse mode. The product comes with an 18-month motor warranty, one-year lead battery warranty, and a three-year lithium-ion battery warranty.

GT One

This scooter also has a top speed of 25km/h. GT One too is available with Lead 48V 24Ah and Lithium 48V 28Ah batteries, with a range of 50-60kms on lead and 60-65kms on lithium batteries per charge. The model gets a front hydraulic and telescopic rare double shocker with dual-tube technology.

The scooter has a loading capacity of 140 kg and a seat height of 725mm. The scooter offers a ground clearance of 155mm. The feature list includes central locking with an anti-theft alarm, parking mode, reverse mode, mobile charging, and a cruise control system. It comes with an 18-month motor warranty, a one-year lead battery warranty, and a three-year lithium battery warranty.

  • Published Date: August 2, 2022 8:54 PM IST

